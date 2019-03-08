Is it time to put the Highway Code on the national curriculum?

Heavy Rain

PUBLISHED: 11:41 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 12 March 2019

Should the Highway Code be introduced in schools? PICTURE: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Should the Highway Code be introduced in schools? PICTURE: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Olivier Le Moal

The Department for Education has been urged to add the Highway Code to the post-16 curriculum, to improve knowledge among new drivers and reduce road casualty rates.



Motoring specialists from LeaseCar.uk has called on the UK government to include the Highway Code as part of sixth form general studies lessons, so that British teenagers can gain some more practical life skills while studying for their A levels.

All post-16 pupils are road users as pedestrians or passengers in cars, taxis or on buses and many will consider taking up driving lessons after their 17th birthday. As a result, driving experts have called for a change to the curriculum at colleges and sixth forms, which would see the Department for Transport’s official handbook added to reading lists.

Comprehensively covering everything from road crossings and the meaning of signs, to driving technique advice and what to do in adverse weather conditions, the Highway Code has been the official guide to using the UK’s roads safely and legally for over 80 years.

General studies lessons have been identified as the most appropriate and inclusive setting for learning the rules of the road and youngsters’ understanding could be tested straightforwardly in exams. It is hoped the move would lead to a generation of wiser and safer road users, whilst new drivers would have an immediate head start and potentially face lower insurance premiums once they pass, if education has a positive impact on traffic incident rates.



Tim Alcock of LeaseCar.uk said: “Safety should be the top priority for all road users and the most effective way to improve safety on British roads isn’t through punitive measures, but education.

“Capturing the minds of teenagers before they move out of the family home or get behind the wheel for the first time could see a significant improvement in new drivers’ standards and all road users’ safety.

“That’s why we’re calling on the Department for Education to arm youngsters with more of the practical knowledge they need out in the real world, by introducing the official Highway Code to general studies lessons at colleges and sixth forms across the UK.”

