Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Gallery

Dragonflies, spiders and deer feature in this week's iWitness details challenge

PUBLISHED: 13:04 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 21 April 2019

The centre of a clematis Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN

The centre of a clematis Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN

Angela Goodwin

This week we challenged our iWitness members to capturing the a subject in detail, so they kept their eyes peeled for the intricacies in life.

Close up of a hawker dragonfly Picture: ROBERT MCKENNAClose up of a hawker dragonfly Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

Christopher Cross captured a fantastic close up of the front of a spider in it's web.

Jane George shared with us a close up of an intricate plant during a walk in Kessingland.

Pamela Bidwell captured a camouflaged, dew-soaked Roe deer amongst the rape crop.

But our winner this week is Robert Mckenna with his stunning close up of a Hawker dragonfly.

Dew soaked Roe deer in the race crop Picture: PAMELA BIDWELLDew soaked Roe deer in the race crop Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL

Next weeks challenge is Easter, so share with us new life, Easter bunnies and family fun!

Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website. Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? Join today and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.

Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? See here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drink-drive trial thrown out of court after delays in disclosure on defence

Ipswich magistrates said they understood the seriousness of the allegation but were not prepared to grant an adjournment Picture: ARCHANT

Long queues on A12 heading for Suffolk after crash

Traffic is queueing on the A12 after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

See inside stunning home with a heated swimming pool and five acres of land

Could this be your dream home? Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Brilliant Machaya wins game for Bury

Bury Town's Ollie Fenn celebrates his goal with with Ryan Horne and Emmanuel Machaya. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Youngster donates 222 Easter eggs to poorly children

Spencer Morten has collected for then 800 eggs over the years for West Suffolk Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists