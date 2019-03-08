Dragonflies, spiders and deer feature in this week's iWitness details challenge
PUBLISHED: 13:04 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 21 April 2019
Angela Goodwin
This week we challenged our iWitness members to capturing the a subject in detail, so they kept their eyes peeled for the intricacies in life.
Christopher Cross captured a fantastic close up of the front of a spider in it's web.
Jane George shared with us a close up of an intricate plant during a walk in Kessingland.
Pamela Bidwell captured a camouflaged, dew-soaked Roe deer amongst the rape crop.
But our winner this week is Robert Mckenna with his stunning close up of a Hawker dragonfly.
Next weeks challenge is Easter, so share with us new life, Easter bunnies and family fun!
Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website. Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? Join today and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.
Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? See here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.