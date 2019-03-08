Gallery

Dragonflies, spiders and deer feature in this week's iWitness details challenge

The centre of a clematis Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN Angela Goodwin

This week we challenged our iWitness members to capturing the a subject in detail, so they kept their eyes peeled for the intricacies in life.

Close up of a hawker dragonfly Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA Close up of a hawker dragonfly Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

Christopher Cross captured a fantastic close up of the front of a spider in it's web.

Jane George shared with us a close up of an intricate plant during a walk in Kessingland.

Pamela Bidwell captured a camouflaged, dew-soaked Roe deer amongst the rape crop.

But our winner this week is Robert Mckenna with his stunning close up of a Hawker dragonfly.

Dew soaked Roe deer in the race crop Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL Dew soaked Roe deer in the race crop Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL

Next weeks challenge is Easter, so share with us new life, Easter bunnies and family fun!

Next weeks challenge is Easter, so share with us new life, Easter bunnies and family fun!

Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.

