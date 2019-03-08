When Butlin's Clacton resort was the 'Happiest Place on Earth'
PUBLISHED: 14:34 13 June 2019
John Loughton
For nearly 50 years Butlin's holiday park at Clacton brought families to the Essex coast and in 1973 there was an extra special attraction at the camp - larger-than-live Disney ch
The park, one of Billy Butlin's camps scattered around the country, brought people from far and wide to stay in its chalets and enjoy its attractions between 1938 and 1983.
For parents and children it was the perfect place - mums and dads could let the youngsters off the leash to make friends, join activities and games and sports run by the Redcoats, go to the funfair all day or swim, and it was all free.
That would leave parents to relax - and take part in their own activities if they wished.
The pictures here come from 1973 when several larger-than-life Disney characters visited, including Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Pluto.
