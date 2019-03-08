Thunderstorms

When Butlin's Clacton resort was the 'Happiest Place on Earth'

PUBLISHED: 14:34 13 June 2019

Goofy, Mickey, two donkeys, Redcoats and young fans - a real holiday atmsophere at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON

Goofy, Mickey, two donkeys, Redcoats and young fans - a real holiday atmsophere at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON

John Loughton

For nearly 50 years Butlin's holiday park at Clacton brought families to the Essex coast and in 1973 there was an extra special attraction at the camp - larger-than-live Disney ch

Disney characters at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTONDisney characters at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON

The park, one of Billy Butlin's camps scattered around the country, brought people from far and wide to stay in its chalets and enjoy its attractions between 1938 and 1983.

Happy campers meet the Disney characters at Butlins in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTONHappy campers meet the Disney characters at Butlins in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON

You may also want to watch:

For parents and children it was the perfect place - mums and dads could let the youngsters off the leash to make friends, join activities and games and sports run by the Redcoats, go to the funfair all day or swim, and it was all free.

Larger-than-life Disney stars having fun with children on holiday at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTONLarger-than-life Disney stars having fun with children on holiday at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON

That would leave parents to relax - and take part in their own activities if they wished.

Micky Mouse and Pluto dancing with holidaymakers and Redcoast Picture: JOHN LOUGHTONMicky Mouse and Pluto dancing with holidaymakers and Redcoast Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON

The pictures here come from 1973 when several larger-than-life Disney characters visited, including Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Pluto.

Disney characters at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTONDisney characters at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON

Were you there that summer? To share your memories via email

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

