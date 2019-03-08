Gallery

When Butlin's Clacton resort was the 'Happiest Place on Earth'

Goofy, Mickey, two donkeys, Redcoats and young fans - a real holiday atmsophere at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON John Loughton

For nearly 50 years Butlin's holiday park at Clacton brought families to the Essex coast and in 1973 there was an extra special attraction at the camp - larger-than-live Disney ch

Disney characters at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON Disney characters at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON

The park, one of Billy Butlin's camps scattered around the country, brought people from far and wide to stay in its chalets and enjoy its attractions between 1938 and 1983.

Happy campers meet the Disney characters at Butlins in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON Happy campers meet the Disney characters at Butlins in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON

For parents and children it was the perfect place - mums and dads could let the youngsters off the leash to make friends, join activities and games and sports run by the Redcoats, go to the funfair all day or swim, and it was all free.

Larger-than-life Disney stars having fun with children on holiday at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON Larger-than-life Disney stars having fun with children on holiday at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON

That would leave parents to relax - and take part in their own activities if they wished.

Micky Mouse and Pluto dancing with holidaymakers and Redcoast Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON Micky Mouse and Pluto dancing with holidaymakers and Redcoast Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON

The pictures here come from 1973 when several larger-than-life Disney characters visited, including Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Pluto.

Disney characters at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON Disney characters at Butlins holiday park in Clacton Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON

