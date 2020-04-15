E-edition Read the EADT online edition
These DIY stores are offering delivery or Click and Collect

PUBLISHED: 20:00 15 April 2020

It’s hard to keep track of which businesses are offering delivery at the moment. Here are some DIY and home improvement stores which can get your order to your door

Now is a good time to tackle those DIY jobs that you've been putting offNow is a good time to tackle those DIY jobs that you've been putting off

Now that we are all spending a bit more time at home, we’ve all got plenty of time on our hands. So, there’s never been a better time to tackle those home improvement projects that you’ve been putting off for months (if not years!). Maybe your bedroom could do with a lick of paint, or you’re thinking of reupholstering some furniture. Well, now’s your chance to get stuck into those jobs. But what if you need some additional DIY supplies to carry out your projects? It’s hard to know which shops are offering delivery or Click and Collect services. Here, we take a look at which major DIY stores are offering home deliveries at this time.

B&Q

The B&Q online store is open for business, and the DIY giant is also offering a click and collect service – but be aware that the company has reduced its line of products for click and collect. This is in order to limit unnecessary purchases, in an effort to keep customers and staff safe. If you have placed a click and collect order, you can expect a ‘contact-free’ service, where you will pick your item up from an allocated parking zone, or have it safely brought to your car. The items that can be ordered through click and collect are all classed as essential products for repair and maintenance of the home.

Homebase

While stores are closed, the online shop is still taking orders, and there doesn’t appear to be any restrictions on what you can order at present. Like many stores, Homebase is experiencing a high volume of online orders, so customers are advised that there may be a two to three-day delay in items being delivered. The website also appears to be well stocked at this time.

You may also want to watch:

Wilko

Wilko stores remain open for customers to pick up essential items, and there have been some in-store rules put in place to help keep team members and customers safe. Customers will be asked to keep a distance of two metres from other shoppers, and there are now customer marshals at all store entrances. There are card-only tills now in store, to limit contact between customers and staff. Team members will also be given regular breaks to wash their hands. Stores are also closing an hour earlier (at 5pm), to allow for more time for cleaning and restocking. Wilko is also still offering home deliveries.

Wickes

The Wickes online store is open, with a queue system now in place on the website. This is to limit access due to the high demand for products and services at this time. The home delivery service is also experiencing some delays with orders. A click and collect service is also available for essential items only.

Barretts of Woodbridge

This much-loved Woodbridge store might have closed its doors for now, but customers can still get a wide range of items delivered. Perfect for home renovation projects, the store is offering deliveries of fabric, wallpaper and much, much more. . The team can delivery locally for free, and you can place your orders either online or over the phone. Or, if you’re just after a little expert guidance on your purchase, then the team is happy to talk. Telephone 01394 384300, or visit the website: www.barretts.co.uk.

