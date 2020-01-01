Take part in live 'murder trial' backed by Dragon's Den stars

"All Rise". Ever wondered what it's like to sit on a jury? Or to assess the evidence and convict a murderer? Now's your chance as Murder Trial Live, as featured on the BBC's entrepeneur series Dragon's Den, is back on the road with a brand new case to put before potential jurors.

Described as a "cutting edge social experiement", a courtroom is realistically reconstructed inside a state of the art, fully heated, big top to give that immersive feel. The evening includes a dramatic blacked out dining room, stunning AV, street food outlets and Prosecco, Gin and craft beer bar... and a realistic murder trial.

Working with a team of leading criminal barristers, Murder Trial Live will stage a completely accurate murder trial and the diners will be the jury.

Ashleigh Barrow-Moore will be leading the case for the prosecution with Jamie Kinderwell, defending.

On Boxing Day in 1993, two brothers, 14 year old Daniel and 13 year old Steven Brewer, went out to play with their new roller skates and never returned home. They had seemingly disappeared without a trace, leaving behind only their two pairs of skates which were found at the edge of Badger Hill, York two days later. The police weren't able to tie anyone to the crime and the children's disappearance went unsolved.

Then, on July 3 1997 the bodies of the two boys were discovered beneath the foundations of the University of York Psychology department where work had been ongoing for many years. It was then that the investigation officially escalated from missing persons, to murder. Once again, despite significant resources deployed into the case there was insufficient evidence to charge anyone with the crime.

In the Murder Trial Live scenario DCI Karen Hardy has charged Paul Sutton with the murder of the infamous Brewers Brothers case. Based on an amalgamation of real life stories, audiences will see a completely accurate murder trial unravel right before their eyes. The prosecution and defence barristers will lead the jury through the evidence... your job, as a juror, will be to determine if this man is guilty of the charge of murder.

Murder Trial Live will be coming to The Essex Golf & Country Club, Earls Colne, Colchester CO6 2NS on Tuesday March 3. Booking information can be found here