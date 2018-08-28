Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Treats without the tricks - new business sells natural raw sweet goodies

PUBLISHED: 17:16 12 November 2018

Healthy Ediballs Picture: Lisa Grove

Healthy Ediballs Picture: Lisa Grove

Archant

Healthy Ediballs sells sweet snacks made from whole foods without refined sugars.

A brand new local producer is looking to put the fun into ‘clean eating’ with her range of raw food treats, made from nutrient-rich natural ingredients, and packed full of energy.

For Lisa Grove (who works for West Suffolk councils) the beginnings of her fledgling business Healthy Ediballs, were entirely personal, and she never imagined today she’d be running her own stall, taking orders from eager food-lovers keen to stock up on her goodies.

“I’ve eaten like this for a long time,” Lisa says, “because I have Crohn’s disease. I had an operation in 2001 and resolved from that point onwards to try and stay well and stay off medication. Everybody is different and it’s a bit of trial and error but over time you know your own markers and triggers. For me, I have to stay away from high protein dairy and spicy foods.”

Initially Lisa followed the GI (glycaemic index) diet, which encourages cutting out refined sugars and process foods. “This became normal for me, and when I went on to have children, I learnt so much about nutrition which piqued my interest again. I started making these treats and taking them in for lunch at work, and people started asking me questions about them. That was the start of it.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

But what exactly is a Healthy Ediball?

“At the very heart of them is good quality nut butter,” reveals Lisa. “You can make your own but to keep the costs down for customers I buy these. When you start getting into whole nuts you see the price go up.”

The balls range in price from £1.25 to £1.90, and are all hand made, hand rolled and hand packaged.

“I started with two entry level products. There’s the Bountie Power Ball which tastes of chocolate and coconut and is very unctuous and gooey and decadent. If you’re a chocolate lover wanting to reduce your refined sugar intake, that’s the one for you and it’s my best seller.

“It’s basically peanut butter, cacao, honey, coconut and sesame seeds. Just five ingredients. My second product was the Spiced Chia Flapjack Bites. They’re a real comfort thing with honey, dates, chia seeds, mixed spice and raisins. I like those because you get the inherent sweetness of the fruit but with the warmth from the cinnamon and spices. Those are nice with a cup of tea instead of a biscuit!”

Lisa’s newest releases come just in time for Christmas. Dreamy Peppermint Cacao is loosely based on a truffle recipe, but made with honey, cacao, real peppermint extract and other naturals. “It’s got lots of nuts in it and has a chewy texture with a minty hit. It’s designed for someone who usually goes for an after dinner mint and wants to break the habit.”

The Vanilla Cranberry ball is, says Lisa, creamy, smooth and indulgent.

And coming soon is Gingerbread Glory, which will be on sale for the first time at Wyken Farmers’ Market on November 17.

“I just love making them, and hope they bring as much to my customers as they do to me,” Lisa adds, saying her products have become so popular she’s starting to outgrow her kitchen.

You can find Lisa at Wyken Farmers’ Market on the third Saturday of the month, at Curry with Love in Ixworth and at the café within Abbeycroft Leisure Centre in Bury St Edmunds, as well as online at the Healthy Ediballs website.

Colchester escort workers held by armed gang, court hears

31 minutes ago Jane Hunt
A jury at Ipswich Crown Court is hearing the trial of three people accused of murdering Martin Dines Picture: ARCHANT

Two Essex escort workers were kept under guard in their living room after a gang of men armed with stun guns burst into their flat, it has been alleged.

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

17:07 Jessica Hill
Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Restoring a village pub that was once John Peel’s favourite watering hole has been a labour of love for two families in Rattlesden, who couldn’t bear to see their local pub falling into a state of disrepair.

Dazzling double rainbow appears after showers in Ipswich

16:30 Jake Foxford
The scene above Ipswich High School in Woolverstone, Ipswich, after a rain shower. Picture: FIONA FORD

This was the moment a miraculous double rainbow appeared over an Ipswich school.

Man appears in court charged with stealing a police van

16:25 Peter walsh
Lowestoft Police Station. Picture: Conor Matchett

A man has appeared in court having been charged with stealing a marked police van among a raft of other offences.

Pigeon cull suspended after protest threat

16:00 Dominic Moffitt
ABP have suspended their pigeon cull Picture: PROHIBITONIONS

A pigeon cull on Ipswich Waterfront has been suspended following plans from protestors to “disrupt” the event.

Is your Remembrance Day picture in our gallery?

15:58 Suzanne Day
You have sent us beautiful pictures from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: EMMA CHURCHMAN

Reader’s Armistice Day pictures from Suffolk and Essex

Size isn’t everything! Town’s ‘small’ Christmas tree divides opinion

15:55 Suzanne Day
Mark Cordell CEO of Our Bury St Edmunds with the controversial Christmas tree Picture: Russell Cook

It is sometimes said that bigger is better - but despite some disquiet over the size of one Suffolk town’s Christmas tree this year, others say it is quality rather than quantity which really matters.

Most read

College dealt new blow after second damning inspection report

Principal Jane Townsend at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Opinion Fuller Flavour: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Director of collapsed building firm under police investigation has been declared bankrupt

Sam Shutlar (Samuel David Construction)

Video Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

Landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog in Grundisburgh, which has won an award as the UK's top dog-friendly pub. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Students to stage show of unity after spate of stabbings and assaults on campus

The Students' Union has organised a protest in reaction to attacks on their students on campus this year. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24