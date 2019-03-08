E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk mayor removed from Extinction Rebellion protests

PUBLISHED: 16:32 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 16 October 2019

Police remove Eamonn O'Nolan from an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest in London Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Police remove Eamonn O'Nolan from an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest in London Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Woodbridge Mayor Eamonn O'Nolan has been removed from the Extinction Rebellion protests in London wearing full mayoral robes.

Pictures show Mr O'Nolan, who has led the council since May, being taken away by Metropolitan Police officers in London.

Mr O'Nolan was part of a large group of more than 500 protestors in Trafalgar Square on Wednesday afternoon.

Several people have been arrested at the demonstration including climate change activist George Monbiot and Green party co-leader Jonathan Bartley.

No-one at Woodbridge Town Council was available to comment.

