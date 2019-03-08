Partly Cloudy

Ducklings, tractors and all things Easter feature in this week's iWitness challenge

PUBLISHED: 12:59 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 29 April 2019

Jack the dog chilling out in the sun on the sunny Easter weekend Picture: JIM ROBERTS

Jack the dog chilling out in the sun on the sunny Easter weekend Picture: JIM ROBERTS

Jim Roberts

This week we challenged our iWitness members to having a crack at their best Easter photos.

An orange sky over Bungay town Picture: REUBEN HILBORNE-CLARKEAn orange sky over Bungay town Picture: REUBEN HILBORNE-CLARKE

Tim Garrett-Moore shared with us his picture of some lambs at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowemarket.

A rescued duckling Picture: DEBORAH ELLAMA rescued duckling Picture: DEBORAH ELLAM

Deborah Ellam has been busy rescuing ducklings over the Easter weekend.

Lambs at the Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORELambs at the Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

Andrew Mutimer went to the third annual Easter tractor Road Run.

3rd annual Easter tractor road run Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER3rd annual Easter tractor road run Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

Our winner this week is Julie Kemp with her brilliant photo of a tiny vole next to some Easter chocolate!

A little vole next to some Easter chocolate Picture: JULIE KEMPA little vole next to some Easter chocolate Picture: JULIE KEMP

next weeks challenge is green fingers so get outside and soak up the natural landscape.

Colourful spring flowers Picture: STEVE COATESColourful spring flowers Picture: STEVE COATES

Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? See here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.

