Ducklings, tractors and all things Easter feature in this week's iWitness challenge
PUBLISHED: 12:59 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 29 April 2019
Jim Roberts
This week we challenged our iWitness members to having a crack at their best Easter photos.
An orange sky over Bungay town Picture: REUBEN HILBORNE-CLARKE
Tim Garrett-Moore shared with us his picture of some lambs at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowemarket.
A rescued duckling Picture: DEBORAH ELLAM
Deborah Ellam has been busy rescuing ducklings over the Easter weekend.
Lambs at the Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE
Andrew Mutimer went to the third annual Easter tractor Road Run.
3rd annual Easter tractor road run Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER
Our winner this week is Julie Kemp with her brilliant photo of a tiny vole next to some Easter chocolate!
A little vole next to some Easter chocolate Picture: JULIE KEMP
next weeks challenge is green fingers so get outside and soak up the natural landscape.
Colourful spring flowers Picture: STEVE COATES
Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? See here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.