Ducklings, tractors and all things Easter feature in this week's iWitness challenge

Jack the dog chilling out in the sun on the sunny Easter weekend Picture: JIM ROBERTS Jim Roberts

This week we challenged our iWitness members to having a crack at their best Easter photos.

An orange sky over Bungay town Picture: REUBEN HILBORNE-CLARKE An orange sky over Bungay town Picture: REUBEN HILBORNE-CLARKE

Tim Garrett-Moore shared with us his picture of some lambs at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowemarket.

A rescued duckling Picture: DEBORAH ELLAM A rescued duckling Picture: DEBORAH ELLAM

Deborah Ellam has been busy rescuing ducklings over the Easter weekend.

Lambs at the Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE Lambs at the Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

Andrew Mutimer went to the third annual Easter tractor Road Run.

3rd annual Easter tractor road run Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER 3rd annual Easter tractor road run Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

Our winner this week is Julie Kemp with her brilliant photo of a tiny vole next to some Easter chocolate!

A little vole next to some Easter chocolate Picture: JULIE KEMP A little vole next to some Easter chocolate Picture: JULIE KEMP

next weeks challenge is green fingers so get outside and soak up the natural landscape.

Colourful spring flowers Picture: STEVE COATES Colourful spring flowers Picture: STEVE COATES

