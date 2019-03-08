Sunshine and Showers

More of our readers' top songs of all time

PUBLISHED: 19:15 09 May 2019

Elvis Presley Picture: AP

Elvis Presley Picture: AP

Elvis, Ed Sheeran, ABBA... or perhaps Dolly Parton. Do any of these figure among your favourites?

ABBA in 1976. 'Dancing Queen Their best, in my opinion' Picture: PAABBA in 1976. 'Dancing Queen Their best, in my opinion' Picture: PA

Our article on Suffolk-born writer Hayley Long's top songs of all time had readers sharing their own favourites. Here are some of them

"Music has always played a big part in my life. It keeps me happy!" says Sam Caley, who lives in the Saxmundham area.

Her top tunes:

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran with his MBE Picture: John Stillwell/PASuffolk singer Ed Sheeran with his MBE Picture: John Stillwell/PA

1. Don't Stop Believin', by Journey (all-time favourite): "What an anthem this is. Always sing this when it comes on the radio, and just have to do air-guitar too!"

2. MMMBop, Hanson: "Just a brilliant dancing tune. Sums up summer for me. Bring it on!"

3. 9 to 5, Dolly Parton: "Brings back memories of my son's last primary school assembly. He had taken the CD in for 'music of the month'. He put on 9 to 5 and all his class went up on the stage and boogied away and sang it word-perfect. Life is made of memories like these!"

4. Dancing Queen, ABBA: "Their best, in my opinion, and a firm favourite, especially after watching the two ABBA films with my son last summer."

Whitney Houston at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in 2000 Picture: MARK J. TERRILL/APWhitney Houston at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in 2000 Picture: MARK J. TERRILL/AP

5. Castle On The Hill, Ed Sheeran: "Everyone loves a bit of Ed; this is the best by miles - I always sing far too loud to this. But why not?!!"

6. I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Whitney Houston: "A favourite of my husband and I. We saw her live at Wembley Arena in 1991. What a voice; truly heaven-sent. So sad to see her decline and then death. A wasted talent."

7. Dancing on the Ceiling, Lionel Richie: "A must-play at discos and parties. My favourite by him. I so want to see him in concert; it's on my bucket-list!"

Lionel Richie Picture: JOHN SMOCK/APLionel Richie Picture: JOHN SMOCK/AP

Short, but poignant, is the offering of Alice Kirby, from Ipswich. "My lovely husband died a year ago and No. 1 was played at his funeral - and Frank Sinatra's My Way."

You may also want to watch:

Alice's top songs are from "the Big O" - Roy Orbison:

1. In Dreams

Roy Orbison at Ipswich Regent in June, 1982 Picture: ARCHANTRoy Orbison at Ipswich Regent in June, 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

2. Only the Lonely

"Senior senior citizen" Barry Girling confesses to being "a vinyl junkie of some years' standing and yet to purchase a CD". He bought his first record in the 1950s: a double album by Elvis Presley that he still plays, occasionally.

"The Regent (theatre) has provided an excellent service to the people of Ipswich for many years. My first concert there was Buddy Holly and the Crickets in 1958. We (he and wife Elaine) have been going ever since," says Barry, who lives in the Ipswich area. "The person that I admire most is Neil Young, whom I have seen many times."

Dolly Parton at the Gaumont in Ipswich in 1978. She's with theatre manager David Lowe Picture: ARCHANTDolly Parton at the Gaumont in Ipswich in 1978. She's with theatre manager David Lowe Picture: ARCHANT

Barry's top songs:

1. Alexandra Leaving, Leonard Cohen: "A beautiful song, the meaning of which is something of a mystery."

2. Blue Dove, Paul Desmond and Dave Brubeck: "A wonderful number to chill out to - never lets one down."

3. Lawdy Miss Clawdy, Elvis Presley: "Early Elvis - just sounds great blasting out of my jukebox."

4. Orchard Road, Leo Sayer: "A nod to popular music - good song - a courageous singer."

5. Getting Over You, Andy Williams: "One for Elaine. Exciting number which has the artist at full stretch. Superb concert at the Regent some years ago."

6. Look Out For My Love, Neil Young: "A great passage of lyrics, as only Neil conjures up."

What about you? Do send in your favourites - with a line to explain why! Email me here.

