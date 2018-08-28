Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

PUBLISHED: 09:44 14 November 2018

The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The theme this year surrounds the idea of “stardust, wishes and magical gifts”. The windows of the store in Norwich Road contain a selection of handpicked gifts, including a moving train set, as well as winter fashions.

Coes is currently on the way to its target of raising £3,500 for the Elmer fund, as it plans to be involved with the 2019 Elmer’s Big Parade sculpture trail, in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

Elmer Armstrong is visiting the store ahead of next year's Elmer's Big Parade. Picture: JUDY RIMMERElmer Armstrong is visiting the store ahead of next year's Elmer's Big Parade. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Amy Butcher of Coes said: “We chose Elmer Armstrong for the launch, because he is dressed like Neil Armstrong, tying in with the stardust theme.”

The elephant will be in the store for a week, and visitors can make donations to the Elmer fund. Staff have held a lot of fundraising events, including quiz nights and bake sales.

Amy Butcher of Coes with Elmer Armstrong. Picture: JUDY RIMMERAmy Butcher of Coes with Elmer Armstrong. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Also on the theme of starry skies, there is the chance for a family to win a journey to a European Christmas market by entering a “count the stars” window competition, organised together with Fred. Olsen Travel. This contest is running in all four Coes stores, in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Maldon and Lowestoft.

The Ipswich store’s gift department is its biggest ever, and includes a special display of beers, wines, spirits and gifts from Adnams.

Christmas displays in Coes. Picture: JUDY RIMMERChristmas displays in Coes. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

There are also no less than 10 Christmas trees throughout the store.

Coes is known for its spectacular Christmas displays every year. Planning for this year’s window displays began back in May, when the stardust theme was chosen.

The 2014 Christmas window display at Coes in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Photograph Simon ParkerThe 2014 Christmas window display at Coes in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Photograph Simon Parker

The 2015 Coes Christmas window. Picture: GREGG BROWNThe 2015 Coes Christmas window. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Coes' 2016 Christmas window. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCoes' 2016 Christmas window. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

30 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Bucking success: Volunteers come together to clean-up Pakefield Riding School

41 minutes ago Greta Levy
After years of trotting, cantering and galloping the the indoor centre had deterioated and was in dire need of a face-lift. Picture: Contributed

Over the last five decades, the riding school on Carlton Rd, Lowestoft have catered their services to people with physical and mental needs.

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

09:40 Jessica Hill
Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

From a Georgian nipple shield to a diamond dustpan - The former presenter of the popular BBC show Bargain Hunt is flogging his exotic collection of antiques in Essex.

Engineers continue race to fix broken pipe as Eye left without gas supplies

09:32 Simon Parkin
Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadent

Gas engineers are in a race to repair a damaged pipe in a bid to avoid hundreds of households experiencing another chilly night without heating.

Fifth man arrested in connection with Marks Tey stabbing

09:22 Will Jefford
Essex Police have arrested a fifth man in conection to a stabbing in Marks Tey. Picture: ARCHANT

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Essex which left a man with life-changing injuries.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Most read

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Vacancies galore’ in Suffolk job centres

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24