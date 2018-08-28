Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

The theme this year surrounds the idea of “stardust, wishes and magical gifts”. The windows of the store in Norwich Road contain a selection of handpicked gifts, including a moving train set, as well as winter fashions.

Coes is currently on the way to its target of raising £3,500 for the Elmer fund, as it plans to be involved with the 2019 Elmer’s Big Parade sculpture trail, in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

Elmer Armstrong is visiting the store ahead of next year's Elmer's Big Parade. Picture: JUDY RIMMER Elmer Armstrong is visiting the store ahead of next year's Elmer's Big Parade. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Amy Butcher of Coes said: “We chose Elmer Armstrong for the launch, because he is dressed like Neil Armstrong, tying in with the stardust theme.”

The elephant will be in the store for a week, and visitors can make donations to the Elmer fund. Staff have held a lot of fundraising events, including quiz nights and bake sales.

Amy Butcher of Coes with Elmer Armstrong. Picture: JUDY RIMMER Amy Butcher of Coes with Elmer Armstrong. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Also on the theme of starry skies, there is the chance for a family to win a journey to a European Christmas market by entering a “count the stars” window competition, organised together with Fred. Olsen Travel. This contest is running in all four Coes stores, in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Maldon and Lowestoft.

The Ipswich store’s gift department is its biggest ever, and includes a special display of beers, wines, spirits and gifts from Adnams.

Christmas displays in Coes. Picture: JUDY RIMMER Christmas displays in Coes. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

There are also no less than 10 Christmas trees throughout the store.

Coes is known for its spectacular Christmas displays every year. Planning for this year’s window displays began back in May, when the stardust theme was chosen.

The 2014 Christmas window display at Coes in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Photograph Simon Parker The 2014 Christmas window display at Coes in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Photograph Simon Parker

The 2015 Coes Christmas window. Picture: GREGG BROWN The 2015 Coes Christmas window. Picture: GREGG BROWN