First look: 17 attractions at this year East Anglian Game & Country Fair

High action in the main arena with UK Horseboarding at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. . Photo : Steve Adams Steve Adams 2019 07398 238853

The East Anglian Game & Country Fair is an annual two day, family event which celebrates the heritage and traditions of rural life. We take a look at the main attractions at this year's show

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair returns to the Euston Estate near Thetford on April 25-26. Pictured: British Scurry and Trials Driving. The East Anglian Game and Country Fair returns to the Euston Estate near Thetford on April 25-26. Pictured: British Scurry and Trials Driving.

One of the region's most popular family events is returning to Euston Hall, near Thetford, next month.

The East Anglian Game & Country Fair is an annual two day, family event taking place on April 25-26 on the Euston Estate, just off the A11.

Euston Hall the family home of the Duke & Duchess of Grafton is steeped in history and provides a beautiful backdrop to the already established events on the Estate. The show has been designed to entertain everyone in the family, including your dog.

Headlining the main arena this year are The Bolddog Lings Freestyle Team who will amaze the crowds with their gravity defiant Freestyle Motocross Show. The nationally acclaimed team has the largest most high-tech landing ramp in the world and has been ridden by the world's best freestyle professionals. The landing ramp has been used on the critically acclaimed Crusty Demons Tour and on the Top Gear Live Tour.

High-f;ying action at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo : Steve Adams High-f;ying action at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo : Steve Adams

The ramp allows the riders to jump gaps of over 75 feet and reach heights of over 35ft in the air, which gives the riders enough "air-time" to perform an array of death-defying tricks usually only seen on TV. Many of these moves will result in the rider exiting their seat, taking their hands off the handlebars and rotating their body around the bike.

The 2020 freestyle team boasts the Best of British riding and includes the UK's first rider to backflip a four stroke motocross bike and one of the UK's top FMX rider's, Dan Whitby, who will also be managing the team this year. The team also includes the super stylish, Samson Eaton, along with young talent tipped for the top, Arran Powley. Visitors are also invited to meet the stars of the show at the Bolddog Lings interactive stand where they can also find out more about Freestyle Motocross.

Also, World and European Casting Champion, Hywel Morgan will be entertaining crowds with a Fly Fishing demo in the main arena. Hywel first stepped onto a casting platform at just four years old. Since the age of 14 he has regularly given demos at shows all over the UK. He is the only World Fly Casting Champion who demonstrates and has developed a wonderfully relaxed and humorous way of informing and educating the audience about the fascinating world of Fly Fishing. Hywel will also offer 'have a go' fly tying and casting tuition and demos on the Black Bourne River.

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair returns to the Euston Estate near Thetford on April 25-26. Pictured: K9 Aqua Sports. The East Anglian Game and Country Fair returns to the Euston Estate near Thetford on April 25-26. Pictured: K9 Aqua Sports.

There will be plenty of other events, demonstrations, competitions and sideshows to keep everyone entertained. The Dog and Duck Show, which is based in Norfolk, will be giving a demonstration about dog behaviour in a fun and enjoyable way for both the animals and owners. By using energy and body language, they show the audience how they control their sheep dogs at different stages of their training, while demonstrating simple techniques to help with common dog behaviour issues.

There will also be an opportunity to see the exciting, fast and skilful British Scurry & Trials Driving in the main arena. Watch ponies of all shapes and sizes take on a timed obstacle course made from cones, temporary barriers, flags arches and ramps all against the clock. Speed, agility and bravery are required along with audience participation to spur on the competitors.

Falconry is always a popular attraction at country fairs and Ray & Wendy Aliker's Ye Olde Redtail Birds will be performing a very special tribute display to the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Flying 2/3 Falcons together - like Spitfires - with atmospheric sound effects and the music from the film 633 squadron. This thrilling display has not been performed since the liberation shows 24 years ago.

The East Anglian Game & Country Fair will also be hosting the Horseboarding UK Championships. It has been described as being "Somewhere between scurry racing and wake boarding." Teams take on the clock around a course of gates, set to challenge the best boarders and horse riders, from long straights into sweeping bends and ninety degree turns. In terms of motorsport it is more like rallying or Formula 1. Teams have to work together to achieve the right racing line to take the bends and complete the course.

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair returns to the Euston Estate near Thetford on April 25-26. The East Anglian Game and Country Fair returns to the Euston Estate near Thetford on April 25-26.

The teams push their boards to the limit as they fight it out, trying to shave 100ths of a second off their times. As will always happen, when sportsmen push themselves and their equipment to the limit, sometimes they find the edge. Crashes are frequent,- with the teams' motto seeming to be "we will not win by going slower."

Other attractions include: demonstrations by Mid Norfolk Gun Dogs, terrier racing staged by Terrier & Lurcher Club, K9 Aqua Sports, a pet dog show, dog agility and jumping arenas as well as a Hound Parade by the West Norfolk Foxhound Supporters Club. There will be live music from The Swamptruck Goodtime Band at the The Dog & Duck Pub and a Game Fair Country Kitchen along with hands-on Archery and Crossbow events, a Clay Shoot Competition and air rifle shooting.

Tickets priced at £15 for adult entry, £6 children, £40 family, are available here