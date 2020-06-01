E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Local crisp maker launches fruit and veg box delivery

PUBLISHED: 14:39 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 01 June 2020

Fairfields Farm is offering fruit and veg boxes for delivery nationwide Picture: Fairfields Farm

Fairfields is best known for its tasty crisps, seasoned with natural flavourings, but now the company has nationwide veg delivery in its sights.

Fairfields Farm's delivery box that contains crisps, fruit and veg - all for £30 Picture: Fairfields FarmFairfields Farm's delivery box that contains crisps, fruit and veg - all for £30 Picture: Fairfields Farm

With demand for doorstep deliveries continuing to rise, East Anglian-based Fairfields Farm has rolled out its new fruit and veg boxes nationwide - aiming to support as many British farmers as possible.

Shortly after lockdown began, Fairfields Farm began a free delivery of its potatoes and crisps, which has proven popular.

Working with local suppliers, it has rolled out its fruit and veg boxes for customers in the region, but due to high demand, it is now offering them to households across the country.

You may also want to watch:

Fairfields Farm co-founder Laura Strathern said: “We’re finding that people don’t want to go to the supermarkets to do their shopping at the moment, and for those shielding or self-isolating, our fruit and veg boxes have become a lifeline. With demand so high, we’re now offering free delivery to all UK postcodes.”

For just £18, each fruit and veg box contains 750g of baby potatoes and two each of the following: large, washed baking potatoes; onions; carrots; broccoli; tomatoes; cucumbers; apples; oranges; cos lettuce; spring onions; and red or yellow peppers.

Customers can also order a fruit and veg box and a box of Fairfields Farm crisps for £30.

“The pandemic has made people rethink how they shop, and it’s been fantastic to be able to develop these boxes and support more British farms,” added Laura.

“We hope they are a popular choice for customers from far and wide.”

To order a fruit and veg box for free delivery and to find out more, visit www.fairfieldsfarmcrisps.co.uk

Drive 24