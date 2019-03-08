Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Ad Feature

Family-run restaurant The Auberge serves up home-grown produce

PUBLISHED: 11:59 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 07 May 2019

The Auberge, Yaxley PICTURE: Jon Stenhouse

The Auberge, Yaxley PICTURE: Jon Stenhouse

Archant

The Auberge, with its exciting, seasonal menu, has established itself as one of the top restaurants in Suffolk over the past 24 years.

The Auberge, Yaxley PICTURE: Jon StenhouseThe Auberge, Yaxley PICTURE: Jon Stenhouse

Just outside of Yaxley, on the A140, The Auberge is a beautifully refurbished restaurant with rooms. Owners John and Dee Stenhouse have been running restaurants and hotels together for over 40 years, and took over The Auberge in September 1995. Tasteful improvements to the building were made, changing it into a fine dining restaurant, and over time 11 beautifully furnished bedrooms were added offering diners a place to spend the night too.

You may also want to watch:

The running of The Auberge is a family affair; John and Dee's son Jon joined the business full-time in 2006, and today focuses on the day-to-day running of the restaurant, while Mark Bond, son-in-law to John and Dee, took over the role of head chef in 2010.

With a great passion for food, Mark has taken the food offering at The Auberge to another level. And, alongside wife and sous chef Helena, aims to continue to make the best use of local and seasonal produce. Always looking for new and exciting ingredients to add to the menu, Mark and the kitchen team change the dishes on offer regularly, however recently the menu has seen creations such as a rare breed pork belly with lobster and a confit lamb neck fillet.

The Auberge, Yaxley PICTURE: Jon StenhouseThe Auberge, Yaxley PICTURE: Jon Stenhouse

Whatever is on offer though is almost always from a local producer; The Auberge sources its free range chicken from Sutton Hoo, its beef from Gipping and its pork from Pittwood Pork, near Sudbury. Sustainably sourced fish also comes in regularly from day boats in Lowestoft, Colchester and North Norfolk. When it comes to vegetables, produce couldn't come from any closer to home. Over the past three years the family team have built their own vegetable garden at the restaurant where they've been able to grow everything from heritage carrots and tomatoes, to chard, radishes and kohlrabi.

If, after a tasty meal, you're ready to turn in for the night, upstairs the luxurious purpose built bedrooms, are finished to the highest standards, guaranteeing guests a perfect night's sleep. Dinner and bed and breakfast offers are available at The Auberge, so to get the best deal on your food and accommodation year round, do not hesitate to enquire.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘I’m grateful to have been a Tractor Boy... another experience made for a lifetime’ - Quaner’s message to Ipswich fans

Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘I’m grateful to have been a Tractor Boy... another experience made for a lifetime’ - Quaner’s message to Ipswich fans

Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Odds tumble on Paul Hurst becoming new Plymouth boss

Paul Hurst was sacked after just 149 days and 15 games as Town boss. He's now being linked with Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Steve Waller

Ready-made carrot batons? They’re on the list

Well, everything in this bucket can go whistle.... Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Do M&S Percy Pigs really taste any different? What’s the fuss?

Gelatine free Percy Pigs (l) and originals (r). Picture. LJM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists