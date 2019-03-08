Family-run restaurant The Auberge serves up home-grown produce

The Auberge, with its exciting, seasonal menu, has established itself as one of the top restaurants in Suffolk over the past 24 years.

Just outside of Yaxley, on the A140, The Auberge is a beautifully refurbished restaurant with rooms. Owners John and Dee Stenhouse have been running restaurants and hotels together for over 40 years, and took over The Auberge in September 1995. Tasteful improvements to the building were made, changing it into a fine dining restaurant, and over time 11 beautifully furnished bedrooms were added offering diners a place to spend the night too.

The running of The Auberge is a family affair; John and Dee's son Jon joined the business full-time in 2006, and today focuses on the day-to-day running of the restaurant, while Mark Bond, son-in-law to John and Dee, took over the role of head chef in 2010.

With a great passion for food, Mark has taken the food offering at The Auberge to another level. And, alongside wife and sous chef Helena, aims to continue to make the best use of local and seasonal produce. Always looking for new and exciting ingredients to add to the menu, Mark and the kitchen team change the dishes on offer regularly, however recently the menu has seen creations such as a rare breed pork belly with lobster and a confit lamb neck fillet.

Whatever is on offer though is almost always from a local producer; The Auberge sources its free range chicken from Sutton Hoo, its beef from Gipping and its pork from Pittwood Pork, near Sudbury. Sustainably sourced fish also comes in regularly from day boats in Lowestoft, Colchester and North Norfolk. When it comes to vegetables, produce couldn't come from any closer to home. Over the past three years the family team have built their own vegetable garden at the restaurant where they've been able to grow everything from heritage carrots and tomatoes, to chard, radishes and kohlrabi.

If, after a tasty meal, you're ready to turn in for the night, upstairs the luxurious purpose built bedrooms, are finished to the highest standards, guaranteeing guests a perfect night's sleep. Dinner and bed and breakfast offers are available at The Auberge, so to get the best deal on your food and accommodation year round, do not hesitate to enquire.