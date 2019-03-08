E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Complaints about a 'stench' at Felixstowe Ferry

PUBLISHED: 10:54 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 29 August 2019

Felixstowe Ferry at high tide - but sailing club member Simon Scannell says the small at low tide is 'hideous' due to an overflowing septic tank Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors to Felixstowe are being greeted by a wretched smell from an overflowing septic tank close to one of the county's best beaches.

As well as the terrible smell, visitors have reported seeing a black stain on the picturesque beach and it is believed the culprit is an overflowing septic tank.

Simon Scannell noticed the problem while at an open day at Felixstowe Ferry sailing club.

Mr Scannell told BBC Suffolk: "My kids were playing on the beach when the assistant harbour master came and told me that was outflow for the septic tank."

He said there was a black stain on the beach too.

"You couldn't sit outside and have an ice cream because it was like sitting next to an open sewer. It was hideous."

East Suffolk council said they were aware of the problem and are taking the matter very seriously.

A spokesman said: "We are working urgently with specialist drainage consultants and the environment agency to address the cause of any current discharge and also to design and install at the earliest opportunity a modern replacement drainage system that will ensure there is no prospect of a recurrence of this problem."

Mr Scannell added: "The basic problem is that the vent is still out at low water, so you can still smell it, something needs to be done, it's not right.

"We are 500 meters from a Blue Flag beach, I find it astounding you have an open pipe you can do this next to where people are having picnics, jetskiing, waterskiing, windsurfing - it's just nuts, absolutely bonkers."

Felixstowe Ferry is one of the county's hidden gems, a tiny hamlet of justa few homes, a pub and the fishing community.

The sailing club, a cafe and a fish stall are all popular attractions and it is a haven for families want to crab fish.

Mr Scannell said he would not be letting his children near the pipe again.

