Customers are drooling over the food at Best Burger

Which burger will you try first? Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

The Stowmarket-based burger specialist has gathered quite a following for its menu of over 20 varieties of the fast-food favourite.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brendan Gooch is the owner of Best Burger, Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE Brendan Gooch is the owner of Best Burger, Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Blue cheese and garlic mushroom. Chicken with bacon, brie cranberries and barbecue sauce. Or just plain old beef. Whichever way you like your patty, have you heard of Best Burger yet?

When one of our food reviewers last year wrote about the best he'd ever eaten, our readers got in touch raving about what's becoming a bit of an institution near Stowmarket.

The eatery, found behind The King's Arms in Haughley, is the brainchild of owner Brendan Gooch, who serves up a mouth-watering menu of gourmet burgers, which can be eaten on site, taken away, or even enjoyed in the comfort of the pub.

The quirky wagon has recently been converted and serves 20 different types of the fast food favourite, while also offering customers the chance to customise their burgers as they please.

Best Burger in Stowmarket serves a mouth-watering range of choices Picture: RACHEL EDGE Best Burger in Stowmarket serves a mouth-watering range of choices Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Brendan says: "We wanted to create the best burgers that people can buy - and I believe that's what we did!

"We use locally-sourced ingredients where possible and have put a lot of time and thought into our recipes, to ensure they really are the best around. Our beef is sourced from Needham Market, and we use the chuck - which is typically an American cut, but our customers love it!

"Finding the right recipe for our burgers was a lot of trial and error, but we always knew that we only wanted to use the best, fresh ingredients."

Brandan adds: "We actually see customers who say that they don't usually like burgers - but change their mind once they've tried ours!"

Best Burger welcomes people to customise their order Picture: RACHEL EDGE Best Burger welcomes people to customise their order Picture: RACHEL EDGE

One of the most popular offerings is the Ozzie, a sourdough bun served with lettuce, spicy tomatoes and beetroot, topped with bacon, fried egg and a juicy pineapple ring - not forgetting a delicious helping of cheese, of course.

Each month, a special burger is created to feature on the menu. Brendan likes to encompass an infusion of flavours from across the world, as he has previously made burgers inspired by Australia, America and India - to name a few.

The special burgers are usually only on the menu for a short period of time because they take a greater amount of time to create and prepare. Brendan says: "One of the most popular was the chilli cheeseburger, which featured mature cheddar, sour cream, tortilla chips and tomato salsa - plus homemade chilli con carne which was slow cooked on the BBQ."

Best Burger recently received a 5-star food rating, and is focused on creating even more delicious burgers in the future. Brendan also is looking forward to opening more food outlets, and hopes to launch a pie and mash kitchen later in 2020.

Visit the website for opening times.