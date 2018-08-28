Fireworks spectacular! Did we feature your photo in this week’s challenge?
PUBLISHED: 12:40 10 November 2018
Archant
Fireworks were the theme for our iWitness photographers this week, and they rose to the challenge with some fantastic photos.
The winning image comes from Tim Garrett-Moore, who captured the annual fireworks display at the Felixstowe and Walton Football Club.
Janice Poulson sent in a dramatic image of fireworks going off in Deben Avenue, Kesgrave, while Mark Scutt photographed his son enjoying a display at home in Ipswich.
Jim Roberts submitted a great shot of fireworks at Newbourne, while Pamela Bidwell also submitted a spectacular Bonfire Night picture,
The theme for next week’s challenge is a special one, as we are asking photographers to send in their images from Remembrance Sunday.
