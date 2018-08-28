Gallery

Fireworks spectacular! Did we feature your photo in this week’s challenge?

Annual Fireworks display at the Felixstowe and Walton Football Club Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE Archant

Fireworks were the theme for our iWitness photographers this week, and they rose to the challenge with some fantastic photos.

Bangers and Fireworks going off over Dobbs Lane and Deben Avenue Picture: JANICE POULSON Bangers and Fireworks going off over Dobbs Lane and Deben Avenue Picture: JANICE POULSON

The winning image comes from Tim Garrett-Moore, who captured the annual fireworks display at the Felixstowe and Walton Football Club.

Fireworks night Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL Fireworks night Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL

Janice Poulson sent in a dramatic image of fireworks going off in Deben Avenue, Kesgrave, while Mark Scutt photographed his son enjoying a display at home in Ipswich.

Firework display Newbourne Picture: JIM ROBERTS Firework display Newbourne Picture: JIM ROBERTS

Jim Roberts submitted a great shot of fireworks at Newbourne, while Pamela Bidwell also submitted a spectacular Bonfire Night picture,

Annual Fireworks display at the Felixstowe and Walton Football Club Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE Annual Fireworks display at the Felixstowe and Walton Football Club Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

The theme for next week’s challenge is a special one, as we are asking photographers to send in their images from Remembrance Sunday.

Home fireworks in Ipswich Picture: MARK SCUTT Home fireworks in Ipswich Picture: MARK SCUTT

Fireworks going off in Deben Avenue, Kesgrave Picture: JANICE POULSON Fireworks going off in Deben Avenue, Kesgrave Picture: JANICE POULSON

