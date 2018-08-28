Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The First World War diaries of an Ipswich man

PUBLISHED: 14:48 07 November 2018

The offical unveiling of the Christchurch Park Cenotaph, Ipswich, on May 3 1924. Picture: from the original by Lucy Taylor

The offical unveiling of the Christchurch Park Cenotaph, Ipswich, on May 3 1924. Picture: from the original by Lucy Taylor

Suffolk Regiment’s George Punchard was one of the first men to be mobilised in 1914. Demobbed in ebruary 1919, he wrote a record of his War.

Every man and woman who served in the Great War of 1914-18 has his and her own story to tell. This is the story of Sergeant George Punchard, of the Suffolk Regiment.

George, who survived and came home to Ipswich, kept pocket book diaries during the four-year conflict and transcribed them in his closely-written, neat hand into two large volumes.

His personal record of the war has been treasured by his family since his death in 1931, aged 46.

The 1911 census shows George was married to Ethel and the couple lived in Elliott Street, Ipswich, with their three-year-old son. In that year, George was 26 and worked in the warehouse at a leather manufacturer.

George Punchard, cornet player in the Suffolk Regiment. Picture: Lucy TaylorGeorge Punchard, cornet player in the Suffolk Regiment. Picture: Lucy Taylor

A stretcher bearer in the war − as many bandsmen were − he fought in the trenches in 1914 and 1915 before trench foot saw him assigned to other duties.

George joined the 4th Suffolks in 1912. He writes: “It was not for any patriotic reason that I joined... but being very fond of bands and able to play the cornet pretty fairly, and also some of my mates being in the 4th Suffolks, I decided to try and join.”

“Little did I know or think... what I was to go through, the hardships, miles away from home, the discomforts and danger, but I joined with a good heart and I always tried ever afterwards to keep it so.”

Britain declared war on Germany on August 4, 1914 and George, having been issued with identification discs, field dressings, extra cartridges etc, was despatched to Felixstowe to dig trenches, put down barbed wire, burn beach huts and fortify houses.

The journals of George Punchard from the First World War. Picture: Lucy TaylorThe journals of George Punchard from the First World War. Picture: Lucy Taylor

When volunteers were requested to go overseas, George (having first consulted his wife), stepped forward. By early December, marching through northern France, they were nearing the firing line and saw the graves of Scots and French soldiers along their route

“Here we were attached to the Julundi Brigade,Lahore Division or Eighth. It was an Indian division, it being composed of Manchesters, 4th Suffolks, 59th Indian Rifles and the Sikhs. We soon became good friends with the Manchesters and Indians... often of a night having a singsong together.”

At the battle of Givenchy, in December, the stretcher bearers were needed on the battlefield.

“I went to pick up some wounded that laid there. When we got there, by the aid of a match, we saw two Germans badly wounded, one dying while we were there. The other, if we had shifted him would have died so we left them and went after some Manchesters further on.”

The homecoming of 4th Suffolk Reg May 1919. A picture from the journals of George Punchard. Picture Lucy Taylor (by courtesy of H Blackwood)The homecoming of 4th Suffolk Reg May 1919. A picture from the journals of George Punchard. Picture Lucy Taylor (by courtesy of H Blackwood)

George took off his gloves and put them on the hands of a wounded man who said he was cold.

The fighting went on with fierce intensity; men lay dead and dying. Under German machine gun fire George heard someone shout for help and found a man was down with a bullet through the bone of the leg, which was broken in two. With the help of a lieutenant George dragged the man into a shell hole, out of rifle fire.

Winter 1915 was a nightmare of snow, mud, marching in full kit, being shot at; digging trenches and bitter, bitter cold. George talks of aeroplanes overhead and seeing lines of German prisoners under Gurkha escort. By the end of April, the Suffolks were embroiled in the Second Battle of Ypres: “Going up the roads there were several dead and dying lying about, and horses being killed by shells.”

“Just to let you know, men help each other on the battlefield. I saw a chap who, having half his foot shot off, was crawling along the field on his hands and knees when he came across another chap with his knee badly shot and who could not walk and hardly crawl. So, telling him to get on his back, he (the man with the foot injury) carried him that way.”

George Punchard (Back Left) with his father (Back Centre) and brothers in 1917. Picture Lucy Taylor (by courtesy of H Blackwood).George Punchard (Back Left) with his father (Back Centre) and brothers in 1917. Picture Lucy Taylor (by courtesy of H Blackwood).

George took a dim view of officers who made their men endlessly drill and salute... while under fire. “There is too much distinction between an English officer and soldier (compared) to what there is in any other army,” he observed.

After six days leave in Blighty George noted, as he caught the train at Victoria Station to return to the front: “It is a rather sad sight... to see the women and children saying goodbye, perhaps for the last time to their husbands and fathers or sweethearts.”

In late 1915 George was struck down with trench foot. Told to report to the doctor, George took off his shoes and socks off for the first time for a week. “After being dried, I found I could not get my boots on again so I tied two sandbags on them (secured) with my puttees.”

Invalided back to England in January 1916, George was back on the home front, guarding rivers and

beaches. In early 1917 he sailed for Boulogne, where he worked on the docks. In September 1918 he was posted to a Prisoner of War company to guard German prisoners.

“Monday, November 11, Armistice was declared. This did not make much difference to us for work went

on just the same but as we were not afraid of ‘Fritz’ coming over, we used to have singsongs in our hut.”

George Punchard’s post script was written in January 1919, in Ipswich.

“When I was a boy at school, the Headmaster gave our class an essay to write on War. Well, I got about six lines done and came to a full stop, could not get any further... When the Master came to look at my

paper, he was astonished. ‘What?’ he said, ‘only six lines. On such a subject as that you ought to have been able to write six pages.’”

George’s war diary amounted to around 60,000 words.

• George Punchard was mobilised on August 4 1914; promoted to corporal in January 1916; promoted to sergeant in December 1918; discharged, February 9, 1919.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Hundreds flock to the cathedral for Eve of Peace ceremony

Yesterday, 21:35 Russell Cook
The exhortation was read by Daniel Saunders, the nine-year-old great-grandson of Sergeant Arthur Saunders VC, a Suffolk Regiment soldier from Ipswich awarded the Victoria Cross at the Battle of Loos in 1915. Picture: CPL JAMIE HART

It was full of poignancy and pageantry and attended by up to 800 people from across a wide spectrum of communities in Suffolk.

Westminster’s ‘chronic underfunding’ of education impacting on Suffolk County Council finances

Yesterday, 19:45 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council is facing a £7.5m overspend for 2018/19 Picture: ARCHANT

“Chronic underfunding” of education by the government has been blamed for a council’s overspending on children’s services.

School sweethearts get dream wedding pictures at Clacton Pier

Yesterday, 19:45 Will Jefford
They were even photographed on the bumper cars dressed in their wedding clothes. Picture: CHRISTIAN DAVIES

Married life got off to a bumpy start for a Frinton couple as they visited Clacton Pier for their wedding photographs - using the dodgems to get a dream snap.

Exclusive Man takes newborn baby to Ipswich Town match

Yesterday, 19:30 Dominic Moffitt
At only 14-days-old Michael Anthony Capeling attends his first match Picture: KRIS CAPELING

Michael Capeling can claim to be Ipswich Town FC’s newest fan having made his home debut at Portman Road at just 14-days-old.

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Yesterday, 19:08 Adam Howlett
Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 83-year-old man from Woodbridge.

Updated A14 Orwell Bridge cleared following three-vehicle crash

Yesterday, 18:33 Adam Howlett
Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A14 Orwell Bridge has fully opened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash caused heavy tailbacks earlier this evening.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

Yesterday, 18:31 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Jail starts calling prisoners ‘residents’ and cells ‘rooms’

HMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

‘Another 40 years of traffic misery’ - anger at decision NOT to build Sudbury bypass

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24