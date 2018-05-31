25 great Suffolk fish and chip shops open for takeaways

You may not be able to queue quite so closely outside the Aldeburgh fish and chip shop now but we can celebrate that fish and cip shops have been allowed to reopen Picture: TONY PICK © 2012 Tony Pick

Chippies all over Suffolk are now starting to open for takeaways with social distancing measures in place - some offering delivery. We’ve rounded up some of ours and our readers’ favourites.

This Friday would have been National Fish and Chip Day but we can still celebrate the best chippies in Suffolk Photo: Getty This Friday would have been National Fish and Chip Day but we can still celebrate the best chippies in Suffolk Photo: Getty

Under normal circumstances this Friday would have been National Fish and Chip Day, the annual celebration of our national dish.

However, like most things this year, the event, which usually takes place on the first Friday in June, has been postponed. But, we have decided that we love fish and chips too much to let the Coronavirus prevent us from shining the spotlight on the greatest of British culinary institutions.

To help celebrate we’ve drawn up a guide to some of the best fish and chip shops in Suffolk. Sadly because of current regulations restaurants had to be discounted but do support the chippies on this list. Order online or by phone, trying to avoid peak times and crowds, and make sure, if you’re out and about, you maintain social distancing - particularly if the chip shop you’re visiting is near the coast.

Sole Bay Fish Company, Southwold

Blackshore, Southwold IP18 6ND

The Sole Bay Fish Company is a charming family-run fishmongers and restaurant on the harbour-side in Southwold. There is a huge selection of wonderful seafood dishes to choose from on the menu from mixed platters to oysters and lobster.

The traditional cod and chips is fried in homemade batter and served with chunky chips, mushy peas and homemade tartare sauce. During the current social distancing regulations The Sole Bay Fish Company Harbour Takeaway will be open every day from noon to 5pm but these will be reviewed as the situation changes.

Ed Sheeran gets his chips from the Framlingham Fish Bar, . Picture: RACHEL EDGE Ed Sheeran gets his chips from the Framlingham Fish Bar, . Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The fishmonger will continue to remain open from 8am to 4pm every day.

The Little Fish and Chip Shop, Southwold

2 East St, Southwold IP18 6EH

You don't need to be beside the sea to enjoy some excellent fish and chips You don't need to be beside the sea to enjoy some excellent fish and chips

With its eye-catching blue and white façade The Little Fish and Chip Shop in Southwold is beloved by the local community as one of the best ‘chippies’ in the area.

Having fresh fish delivered daily, as well as an enviable seaside location, this is an ideal place for fish and chips any day of the week. Treat yourself to some freshly fried crispy chips with a delicious large battered cod and a selection of tasty extras.

Currently the shop is open from 11.45am to 8pm every day.

They request customers use their pre-ordering system by messaging on Facebook with their order, date, and time preference along with contact details so staff can call to confirm the order and process card payment over the phone.

The local chippie is an important of the community Photo: Gregg Brown The local chippie is an important of the community Photo: Gregg Brown

Mrs T’s, Southwold

Southwold Harbour, Blackshore, Southwold IP18 6TA

Mrs T’s in Southwold is a favourite among locals for its traditional fish and chips. With all of the food being cooked fresh to order there will often be a short wait for the food but it is always worth it. Their cod is second-to-none, served in a light, crunchy golden batter with wonderfully crispy chips.

There's nothing quite as satisfying as a plate of freshly cooked fish and chips There's nothing quite as satisfying as a plate of freshly cooked fish and chips

Set in an old boat house means it’s not the most glamorous of places but all of this just adds to the charm making it the perfect atmosphere for a traditional chippy.

Now re-opened for takeaways, Mrs T’s is serving from 11.45am to 3pm except Mondays and is open until 5pm on Saturdays.

In an effort to keep both staff and customers safe, there will be markers 2m apart when queueing to make your order, there will be no communal condiments (please request salt and vinegar application when ordering), and only one customer can order at a time in the shop. Customers should wait for orders outside until their order number has been called.

The Regal Fish Bar, Felixstowe

Sea Rd, Felixstowe IP11 2DH

A fixture of the Felixstowe seafront, The Regal Fish Bar is a family-run restaurant that doubles as a fish and chips takeaway. With friendly service and a cheerful atmosphere, The Regal has built a loyal following from the local community who hail it as one of the finest fish and chip shops in Felixstowe.

All of their fish is cooked to order from fresh and for those in need of a tasty treat, their chips are fried in beef dripping.

During the Coronavirus alert food is available to takeaway. Call 01394 273977 for the latest opening times.

Fish Dish, Felixstowe

Undercliff Rd W, Felixstowe IP11 2AD

Voted as one of the 10 best fish and chip shops in the country by Fry Magazine in 2017, this restaurant and takeaway certainly has a fine pedigree.

That pedigree is incredibly well-earned as each of the dishes they offer - not just the usual cod and haddock but also rock eel, salmon, sole and plaice - is perfect. Having been closed because of the Coronavirus pandemic Fish Dish has just re-opened for takeaways and will be frying from 11.30am to 7.45pm. It is operating a phone (01394 670202) and collect service.

Hamilton Fish and Chips

Hamilton Rd, Felixstowe IP11 7DT

The latest arrival to Felixstowe’s fish and chip landscape. Friendly staff welcome you into the shop and prepare a good selection of freshly cooked fish plus burgers, pies and sausages etc. They also offer OAP portions. Due to lockdown they are operating a 2m queuing system taking orders at the door.

Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop

High St, Aldeburgh IP15 5DB

Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop has the reputation for being one of the greatest fish and chip shops in the entire country. It regularly features on best chippy lists published by the hip broadsheet national papers – whether this is true or not, it can’t be denied that they do serve a glorious cod and chips, so glorious in fact, that they haven’t had to change a thing about it since they started back in 1967.

The food miles are really short they use fresh fish caught off the Suffolk coast along with delicious golden chips made from local potatoes. Take the taste test and see if the legends are true.

The shop is now re-opened after lockdown and with social distancing measures in place is taking orders and serving from 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm.

The Codfather, Sudbury

King St, Sudbury CO10 2EQ

Local Sudbury chippy The Codfather was the first fish and chip in the area to be recognised with a quality award.

Serving large portions of wonderfully fresh fish at reasonable prices has garnered The Codfather a great reputation locally. Fish is collected from the Billingsgate Fish Market every market day, and the menu boasts a wide selection of dishes including grilled fish, a seafood selection and homemade burgers. You can even buy your own fresh fish from its wet fish display.

Call 01787 882100 for details on fish availability and social distancing regulations.

Bury Fish & Chip Shop, Bury St Edmunds

St Andrew’s St, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1SD

Located just around the corner from Moyse’s Hall Museum and The Apex, Bury Fish & Chip Shop is perfectly placed in the heart of this market town for hungry visitors to drop in following an afternoon exploring the area.

The shop is operating a click and collect service from its website in order to keep everyone safe.

The Codfather, Bury St Edmunds

St Andrew’s St North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TZ

One place that will certainly contend for the title of best fish and chips in Bury St Edmunds is The Codfather. It has boosted its reputation during lockdown by continuing to safely serve fish and chips. Social distancing regulations keep everyone at 2m apart.

Horringer Fish Bar

Glastonbury Rd, Bury St Edmunds IP33 2EX

The well regarded Horringer Fish Bar is within striking distance of Ickworth Park and is now open once again, offering a full menu, following the easing of the lockdown restrictions. The chippy is praised not only for its excellent food and helpful service but the fact that customers feel safe going there. They take ‘the new normal’ regulations very seriously. Phone your orders through (01284 752508) for extra safety.

The Cod House, Beccles

Ravensmere, Beccles NR34 9DH

The Cod House has now been trading in Beccles for over a decade and is very well established as a firm local favourite producing quality fish and chips every time.

Situated on Ravensmere, your eye will immediately be drawn in by their distinctive orange sign. New opening hours have been introduced since lockdown. These are: 4.30pm to 8:30pm Tuesday to Saturday, and noon to 1.30pm Friday to Saturday. The Cod House is closed on Sunday and Monday. There are no walk-in orders on Friday, and click and collect ordering is preferred. Phone 01502 712559.

Halesworth Fish & Chip Shop

London Rd, Halesworth IP19 8LW

This family-run business is highly praised for its quality food, competitive pricing and generous portion sizes. They also cater for gluten-free fish and chip lovers with a monthly gluten-free day on the first Saturday of the month.

It is now open for business again following the easing of lockdown. Phone 01986 875301 to order.

Seashell, Halesworth

Bridge St, Halesworth IP19 8AB

Seashell in Halesworth may not be on the coast but that doesn’t seem to stop it from serving up wonderfully fresh fish that the local community can’t seem to get enough of.

Their huge portions of cod come with light, crunchy batter and a generous portion of chips. The atmosphere is always friendly and welcoming. Phone 01986 872293 to place your order.

Framlingham Fish Bar,

College Rd, Framlingham, Woodbridge IP13 9EJ

Ed Sheeran’s local chippy on College Street received Ed’s official seal of approval in an Instagram post last summer, praising a delicious fish and chip supper complete with the Ed’s favourite tomato sauce. They continue to serve the community as it emerges out of lockdown and maintain social distancing on site.

J’s Traditional Fish & Chip Shop

Crown Point, Felixstowe Road, Martlesham, Woodbridge IP12 4RX.

Fish and chips are a British institution, and J’s Traditional Fish & Chip shop has been frying fish in the local area for more than 40 years. Using only the very best, locally-sourced ingredients, J’s is committed to delivering quality to the customer and supporting local suppliers and tradespeople. From the sea to your plate in the minimum amount of time, you’ll struggle to find fresher fish than this.

They have a wide selection of pies and burgers as well as different types of fish and children’s and OAPs portions. Call 01394 382 795 to order. Plenty of on site parking.

Cumberland Fish Bar, Woodbridge

Cumberland St, Ipswich, Woodbridge IP12 4AB

Based on Cumberland Street, this fish bar will be your go-to chippy once you’ve taken a walk out along the River Deben perhaps to Kyson Hill.

The Fish Bar has been operating a phone and collect service throughout May and is continuing so everyone stays safe. The menu is on the Facebook page then call 01394 382608 to order and then just wander down and pick up your meal.

Woodbridge Quality Fish & Chips

Old Barrack Rd, Woodbridge IP12 4EX

Woodbridge Quality Fish & Chips is far from your average chippy. Along with its selection of fish dishes, the shop also boasts a variety of other tasty food, including pizzas. The fish is of the highest quality and is both boneless and cooked from fresh. Delivery is available, call 01394 386994, or visit their Facebook page for more information and a link to an online menu where food can be ordered.

Melton Fish Bar

Station Rd, Melton, Woodbridge IP12 1PT

Set in the picturesque village of Melton, this well-loved local chippy is serving up something special. Along with its fresh, flaky fish, Melton Fish Bar also offers a range of popular snacks, including indulgent cheesy chips and a homemade chilli with nachos - which is suitable for vegans. In addition to great food, you can also expect friendly service from the shop’s staff.

Emerging from lockdown they have put safety measures in place for both staff and customers and are cleaning constantly to ensure the shop is safe and clean. The opening times are noon to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm. To order call 01394 382319.

Tudor Chip Shop

High St, Hadleigh, Ipswich IP7 5DY

Hadleigh’s local chippy has re-opened following the Coronavirus pandemic. Opening hours are noon to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm and there will be strict social distancing rules in place designed to keep everyone safe. The shop will be operating a one in/one out operation and will be asking customers to queue outside, keeping 2m apart.

Phone 01473828601 for ordering information.

Our Plaice (The Limeburners)

Willisham Road, Offton, Ipswich IP8 4SF

Set alongside a beautiful pub in the midst of the picturesque Suffolk countryside, this rural fish and chip shop is the perfect spot to refuel during or after a walk. Renowned for their quality food, friendly service and generous portions, they have re-opened operating a phone and collect service. Call 01473 658318 to place your order.

Miller’s Fish and Chips, Ipswich

London Rd, Ipswich IP1 2HH

Miller’s Fish and Chips is a family-run, independent chip shop in Ipswich. They serve fantastic food at great prices with friendly service and have the quality awards to prove it. They only source their fish from sustainable fishing sources and their potatoes are bought locally as often as possible.

Miller’s have always had a delivery service so coming out of lockdown means that they have the means to reach customers safely. In addition to fish and chips they also offer burgers and kebabs. Call 01473 226678.

Nacton Road Fish Bar

Nacton Rd, Ipswich IP3 9NA

Fish and chips don’t come much better than this. Nacton Road Fish Bar has some of the tastiest chips around - and to prove it, they have won the ‘Best Chippy Chips’ award in Suffolk two years in a row. This award-winning fish and chip shop has been in operation since 2002, winning scores of loyal customers with its great, fresh food and friendly staff. Call 01473 727174 for more information. They also deliver.

Britannia Fish Bar

Woodbridge Rd, Ipswich IP4 2EA

The Britannia Fish Bar, has a well-deserved reputation for excellent food as well as friendly staff giving customers a warm welcome. In addition to traditional fish and chips, this town centre chippy now also offers gluten-free meals plus pizza, chicken and burgers for those what to ring the changes. Phone 01473 258358 for ordering details and they are also on Just Eat

Ipswich Codfellas

Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, IP2 0SQ

This local fish and chip shop is committed to quality food, and it has the awards to prove it. Ipswich Codfellas has won the National Fish and Chips Quality award for two consecutive years, and has also scooped a Good Food Award for 2019, along with boasting a 5* food hygiene rating. Call 01473 871320, or visit the website to order.

The shop is open from 11.30am- 8.30pm from Monday to Saturday. Only two customers will be allowed in the shop at any one time. Once ordered customers are requested to wait outside until their order is ready, keeping two metres apart from other people.