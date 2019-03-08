Five spots for afternoon tea in Suffolk

There are few better ways to indulge than with a traditional afternoon tea. Here's our guide to five of Suffolk's best places to enjoy this elegant treat

Ruby's Kitchen

Set in the picturesque seaside town of Felixstowe, Ruby's Kitchen serves a very mixed, quintessential afternoon tea. Opt for a hot drink of your choice, or choose a glass of prosecco if you really feel like treating yourself. Included in the afternoon tea is a selection of white and granary sandwiches, with popular toppings including ham, tuna, cheese and egg mayo. As for something sweet, you can choose from Victoria sponge, French-style macaroons and brownies. For more information, visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/RubysFelixstowe

The Salthouse Harbour Hotel

Looking out over the Ipswich marina, the Salthouse Harbour Hotel is a truly stunning setting for a spot of afternoon tea. With freshly made delicacies such as homemade scones, coffee éclairs and sumptuous cakes, there is something to suit every mood and occasion. Packages include a classic cream tea (£8.50 per person), an afternoon tea (£19.50 per person) and the luxury afternoon tea, which also includes a glass of champagne (£28.50 per person). Afternoon tea is available daily between 1pm and 5pm. Visit www.salthouseharbour.co.uk to find out more.

Café Clare

This quaint little café is set in the pretty market town of Clare, and offers delicious food in a cosy and traditional setting. High teas are available on demand, and feature some lovely homemade goods. All of the Café Clare's cakes and scones are made daily by the café's talented team of kitchen staff, and all of its teas are loose leaf. Pop in and visit the café at 1 Well Lane, Clare, CO10 8NH, or visit www.cafe-clare.co.uk for more information.

Hintlesham Hall

Dating back to the 1400s, this stunning manor is one of Suffolk's most luxurious settings to enjoy an afternoon tea. Make yourself at home in either one of the lovely lounges or on the extensive terracing overlooking the surrounding gardens. You will enjoy a selection of sandwiches, homemade scones with clotted cream and preserves, a selection of homemade cakes and a choice of teas, tisanes or coffees. The afternoon tea is priced at £21 per person. For more information, visit www. hintleshamhall.co.uk

The Mill Hotel

Think of plates of buttery, just-baked scones and lashings of clotted cream. This is just what you can expect to receive at The Mill in the pretty town of Sudbury. The menu also features a delectable selection of homemade cakes, finger sandwiches and the very finest loose leaf teas. While your eyes scan the scenic surroundings, why not treat your taste buds, too? Visit www.themillhotelsudbury.co.uk to find out more.