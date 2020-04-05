71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Stay at home and let the shopping come to you with these handy services – from essentials, to wine, chocolate and cake.

Get smoked cheese, chillis, olives, and meat delivered to your door Picture: The Artisan Smokehouse Get smoked cheese, chillis, olives, and meat delivered to your door Picture: The Artisan Smokehouse

There has never been a more important time to support our local food retailers and producers. Throughout the ongoing coronavirus crisis has meant many of them have had to think on their feet and adapt quickly, implementing new payment, product and even delivery systems. They are ready and raring to go to help you get through whatever the next few weeks or months brings. Show them a bit of love now – and after this is all over. You might find some new fridge/storecupboard/cellar favourites. If your local shop is offering delivery, or you are a Suffolk producer offering delivery please get in touch at charlotte.smith-jarvis@archant.co.uk

ESSENTIALS

The Dolphin Inn, Thorpeness

The pub and its village shop are making up boxes of essential supplies to order, which can be delivered to residents in Aldringham and Thorpeness. These can include fresh vegetables, bread, cheese, ready meals and much more. The phone is only manned from 9am to 12noon during the week. Call 01728 454994.

Baron Bigod Brie made by Fen Farm Dairy of Bungay Picture: KAT MAGER PHOTOGRAPHY Baron Bigod Brie made by Fen Farm Dairy of Bungay Picture: KAT MAGER PHOTOGRAPHY

Two Magpies Bakery, Suffolk coastal area

The bakery is now offering click and collect on its bakery goods as well as other essential grocery items to support the local community. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance from the website and pick-ups are as follows: Aldeburgh, Darsham and Southwold from 10am to 11am Tuesday and Wenhaston village Tuesday and Friday between 12noon and 1pm.

The Friendly Loaf, Bury St Edmunds

The artisan bakery has a van going out and about every Friday stocking locals up with its delicious baked goods, flour, yeast, milk, eggs, butter and more. Deliveries are available within a 10 mile radius of Bury St Edmunds. Call 07502164894 from Tuesday to Thursday around midday to order and pay.

CJ Jones and Son, Suffolk

The fruit and veg seller is making up boxes to collect or be delivered. They are in Hadleigh on Fridays and Framlingham on Saturday, and can create fruit, vegetable, egg and salad-filled boxes to your requirements ready for you to pick up, or have dropped at your door in the town if you’re housebound. Email.

Jess Cooks is a new range of ready meals for children from Suffolk-based Jess Colmer Picture: Jess Cooks Jess Cooks is a new range of ready meals for children from Suffolk-based Jess Colmer Picture: Jess Cooks

Mark Paverley Fruit and Vegetables, west Suffolk

While markets in this part of Suffolk are cancelled, this regular stall will be offering a regular delivery service around the Brandon and Mildenhall area. Call 01842 811541 to find out more.

Brown & May, Eye

This seafood and speciality food wholesaler is ready to send you everything you need, with a 24 hour ordering service and minimum order value of £40. As well as seafood, smoked fish and shellfish, you can by cured deli meats, dairy, frozen bread and pastries, desserts and more. Find out more here.

Thomas Ridley Foodservice, Bury St Edmunds

Brownies and cookies at BMC Cakery, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson Brownies and cookies at BMC Cakery, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The wholesaler has opened its services up to the general public. No account or login is needed. Simply go to the website to search through their ambient, chilled and frozen products and more, with click and collect available from 8am to 8pm seven days a week and same day delivery slots available, with a £7.95 delivery charge.

Railway Farm Shop, Saxmundham

The family-run business launched its weekly vegetable box scheme last May, with the boxes of home-grown and local veg, eggs from their hens, and their own honey, available alongside other storecupboard basics.

Boxes (many now being delivered by volunteers and paid for contact-free) can be delivered to Saxmundham, Aldeburgh, Framlingham, Laxfield and other places in between. Find out more at their Facebook page, Railway Farm Shop and call 01728 605793.

Mills and Sons Butchers, Southwold

The much-loved shop is now offernig local deliveries of meat, cheese, smoked fish, eggs, dried goods and more and is still open to the public 8am to 5pm every day except Thursday and Sunday. Call 01502 722104 .

Jonathan Simper on the foreshore, with oysters harvested from the River Deben Jonathan Simper on the foreshore, with oysters harvested from the River Deben

Stonham Barns

Many of the leisure complex’s shops are still selling online. Bistro at the Barns is additionally selling ready meals and the village shop on site is arranging local delivery of essential grocery boxes. Find out more.

Pakenham Windmill

Order pet foods and a range of premium milled flours online.

The Beehive, Horringer

Chocolate ready for Easter at Marimba Picture: Gregg Brown Chocolate ready for Easter at Marimba Picture: Gregg Brown

The pub is now selling grocery boxes filled with fruit, vegetables, salad and potatoes, from £25 for a small box to £50 for a large. Other items, including meat, can be added. Get in touch here.

The Bildeston Crown

The pub is now making up boxes which will feed either two or four people for a week. Priced at £60 or £99. They include fruit and vegetables, fish and meat. Call 01449 740510 to arrange payment and a pick up slot on a Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday between 11am and 3pm.

Bidfood

The headline sponsor of our Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2020 has, for the first time, opened up a home delivery and click and collect service out of its Stowmarket depot for local people, offering a real, viable supermarket alternative. Many of the things you need will be in stock. All you need to do is register here to become a customer and let the shopping come to you.

The Food Lovers Bundle by Stokes Sauces The Food Lovers Bundle by Stokes Sauces

Hank’s Deli, Ipswich

Geoff and Phil’s friendly deli/cafe is packed to the rafters with stock, ready for collection or local delivery. From fresh fruit and vegetables, to pasta, gluten-free items, tinned goods, vegan cheeses and ready meals, baked goods and frozen savouries. Email them to order – for collection they are open 7.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

Grange Farm Shop, Hasketon

As well as initiating an over 70s shopping slot from 8.15am to 9.15am Monday to Saturday, the farm shop is offering a contactless collection service. Order and pay over the phone by midday and collect from 8.15am the next day from the dedicated outdoor collection point. Free local delivery is between 5pm and 7pm on weekdays in Grundisburgh, Hasketon, Woodbridge, Bealings, Melton, Otley and Ashbocking. Email or call 01473 735610.

Suffolk Food Hall, Wherstead

Online or phone ordering is available. Go to the website or call 01473 786610. Order online for delivery, email your shopping list over or speak to a personal shopper to arrange your essentials. You’ll be advised of when to collect and should call the store team, who will bring the goods to the door for you.

Choose game from The Wild Meat Company Picture: Game to Eat Choose game from The Wild Meat Company Picture: Game to Eat

Little Gems, Southwold

The shop remains open, but on reduced hours, from 8am to midday daily, with active measures for social distancing. But local deliveries of fruit, vegetables and other essentials are also available. Call 01502 722329/07742419701 or email.

The Box, Southwold

John Spillings’ fabulous bakery is open on Saturdays to collect pre-orders, with local deliveries available to Southwold, Reydon and Wangford. Offerings range from North Sea sourdough to sausage rolls, hot cross buns, and bagels. Orders should be put in on Thursdays. Call 07737537880.

Fen Farm Dairy, Bungay

Pump Street Chocolate orford Pump Street Chocolate orford

The award-winning dairy has excess cheese due to restaurants and cafes no longer being in full operation. There are up to 50% discounts available with free nationwide delivery – and they’ve even packaged their delectable Baron Bigod brie into freezable portions so you can eat some now, and save the rest. Raw cultured butter is also available in the webshop.

Baileys Delicatessen, Beccles

The deli has launched Baileys Basics – a food pick-up service, with local delivery available too. They can send you a price list of basic items, from meat and cheese to milk, cream, sugar, tea, flour and coffee, or find it on their Facebook page. Call 07780985850 or email.

Earsham Street Deli, Bungay

A long list of items is available to order. Pay over the phone and collect, or arrange for local delivery on Tuesdays or Thursdays within an eight mile radius. Deliveries are free over £20 or have a small charge for orders under this amount.A produce list can be found online and includes quiches, sausage rolls, cakes, flour, cereal, milk, many types of cheese, local bacon, jams, oils, salt – anything and everything.

Celebrate the best of the county at Suffolk Food Hall Picture: Suffolk Food Hall Celebrate the best of the county at Suffolk Food Hall Picture: Suffolk Food Hall

Munro’s, Sudbury

The fishmonger will deliver fresh fish within a seven mile radius of CO10 7EW for orders over £20. Call 01787 313220. Order by 6pm on Tuesday with payment and confirmation on Wednesday for delivery later in the week.

Pippin’s Food Store, Stoke By Nayland Hotel

The hotel is offering a delivery service from its shop, from 7am to 7pm within a five mile radius, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Order by 4pm the day before. There’s a £3 charge for delivery, with a minimum order of £20. The charge will be waived for over 70s spending over £20. The range includes meat, bread, milk, frozen meals, toilet roll, washing products and even afternoon tea for two. Call 01206 265812 and find out more here.

Focus Organic, Halesworth

The shop has loads of essentials in stock for pre-paid collection or local delivery. These include homemade ready meals (vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free available), as well as flour, pasta, tinned goods, pulses and cleaning and personal products. See the list on the shop’s Facebook page or call 01986872899.

Hank's deli is ready to deliver everything you need in Ipswich Picture: Hank's Deli Hank's deli is ready to deliver everything you need in Ipswich Picture: Hank's Deli

Woodbridge Greengrocers

The Shop is still open but will delivery for free to Woodbridge and Melton areas. For more information call the shop on 01394 386298 or email.

The Cake Shop Bakery, Woodbridge

Pay via contactless at the door, or order for local home delivery a day in advance. Call 01394 382515 or email.

The Hog and Hen, Stonham Aspal

Enjoy the Paddy and Scott's experience in your own home Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S Enjoy the Paddy and Scott's experience in your own home Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S

This farm shop is offering delivery in the area as well as pay and collect from 3pm to 5pm. Find a form of produce on their Facebook page to fill out and send back to them or call 01449 711933. They’ve got a variety of veg, meat, eggs, butter, milk, cheese, bread and storecupboard ingredients.

MEAT AND FISH

St Peter's Brewery's Without beer range Picture: ST PETER'S BREWERY St Peter's Brewery's Without beer range Picture: ST PETER'S BREWERY

The Jolly Meat Company, Hadleigh

Charlie and the team are now offering free meat deliveries in the town and beyond with some great deals on freezer-ready produce. Deliveries in Hadleigh are from Tuesday to Friday. On Saturdays they’re delivering to Leavenheath, Assington, Bures, Wormingford and Lamarsh. And on Sundays Sudbury, Cornard, Long Melford and Little and Great Waldringfield. Call 01473 810119 to discuss your requirements.

Lavenham Brook

The apple juice, wine and beef producer has a great deal available on meat – offering 5kg beef boxes for only £65, with free delivery in surrounding villages and pre-organised collection available. The box includes 750g rump/sirloin/skirt/bavette steak, 1kg roasting joint, 750g brisket/shortrib, 500g prime diced beef, 500g shin of beef, three 500g bags of prime beef mince and 750ml Suffolk apple juice. Call 07483433232.

Hubbards Butchers & Fine Food, Bury St Edmunds

The butchery is now taking online orders which can be bought on a click and collect basis, or delivered to postcodes within 15 miles of their address (days differ depending on your location). Information is available here with limits per customer on some products so everyone’s needs can be met. Collections are from 10am to 2pm, Wednesday to Saturday.

Truly Traceable pies Picture: Snape Farmers' Market Truly Traceable pies Picture: Snape Farmers' Market

Simpers, Ramsholt

The family fishing business out of the river Deben is now offering home deliveries, taking payment in advance and dropping boxes off at customers’ homes. Their fishing vessel, Diana May, will be out for trawling on a daily basis, likely bringing in local Dover sole, skate, whiting, rock eel and maybe bass. Deliveries can be made within a 30 minute drive of the Suffolk coast, with a minimum order of £25. Email.

Marrfish

Many East Anglian restaurants and pubs trust Marrfish to supply them with high quality fish and shellfish. In order to help households in isolation they have created easy to use fish boxes, with next day delivery (Monday to Friday) available. These include the Economy Box. At £38 it includes four fillets each of coley, farmed bream, farmed bass and haddock fillets. Many other options are available.

Powters

The Newmarket brand is churning out sausages like there’s no tomorrow. Due to high demand they’re only currently producing their Newmarket Pig classic version. Nine packs is £31.95 with free delivery. Order by midday on Tuesdays and Thursdays for deliveries on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Maypole Pork

Regulars at local farmers’ markets, these approved rare breed producers have great value pork and goat meat boxes available for delivery, from £35 for a small pork taster box, including two chops, eight pork sausages, 1 pack of streaky bacon, 1 pack of smoked back bacon and one leg or shoulder joint. They can also make up packs to your budget. Call 07585986740 or email.

Hall Farm Butchers, Framlingham

The shop is on reduced hours of 8am to 2pm and is now offering meat for pre-paid collection or local delivery on set days. Weekly meat boxes are also now available. Email here.

Clarke & Son Meats

This renowned wholesaler, which supplies many of the area’s pubs and restaurants, is offering some incredible value boxes, with free next-day delivery within 40 miles of Long Melford.

Boxes are from £25 to £35. The £35 box includes four chuck steak burgers, four lamb chops, 500g mince, one joint of pork, two gammon steaks, six sausages, 10 rashers of dry cured smoked bacon, two Angus rump steaks and four chicken breasts. Find out more here.

The Wild Meat Company

The wild meat experts have put a maximum limit of £120 on all orders to ensure they can serve as many customers as possible, and delivery is free for orders over £85. They’ve got all your standard butchers meats, from free-range chicken to beef and pork, but why not use this time to experiment with some of their more unusual products such as wild boar or squirrel? Find out more here.

The Felixstowe Fishmonger

Free home delivery locally is available on all items and the team have made up fish and supplies boxes priced from £15 to £22.50. Give them a call on 01394 276356 for more information.

The Sausage Shop, Trimley

The shop is closed but orders are being taken over the phone to collect from the car park, with delivery locally of sausages, meat and more, to the elderly and vulnerable. Call 01394 277203.

Lavenham Butchers

The team are taking orders over the phone and via email at 01787 247226 or here, with delivery locally for a small charge. They have everything from pork and beef to sausages, pies, local juices, sausage rolls and honey.

FOR THE CUPBOARD/FRIDGE

Truly Traceable, Halesworth

Award-winning husband and wife team Lynn and Steve Tricker are offering free delivery of their ‘frozen to cook at home’ pies and sausage rolls. The perfect standby to have at hand while you’re in isolation. They’re also currently coordinating delivery days to areas where they would normally attend farmers’ markets, such as Bury St Edmunds.

Find out more at their website.

Gilbert’s Galloping Chef, Sproughton

The caterer is offering free local delivery on orders over £15 of its sweet and savoury boxes. These include a small savoury box – filled with two pasties, two pork pies, four Lincolnshire sausage rolls and four savoury slices. Call 01473 652349.

TOK Cookery, Woodbridge and area

Hannah Christensen, who was due to launch a cookery school for children in Suffolk, but has had to postpone, is offering her services to batch cook lots of meals to be delivered to those who are vulnerable and can’t cook for themselves.

She is only asking for a £2 donation to cover food, packaging and cooking costs and can deliver in Woodbridge and the surrounding area for free. Call 07590581118.

Jess Cooks, Stowmarket

Launched at last year’s Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival, Jess Cooks is a range of healthy, handmade ready meals for children, made using local meat and chicken and lots of added veg. The meals come frozen and can be reheated in the microwave in a few minutes. Deliveries locally are free but further afield must be over £40 (12 portions). There are five products in the range – Moroccan lamb meatballs, beef bolognese, pork ragu, mild chicken tikka curry and mild jerk chicken curry. Order here.

Hodmedods

The producer of East Anglian grown pulses and grains is selling online, but with a limited range of products, which enables the team to serve more people. Currently available are olive green lentils, organic fava beans, wholegrain quinoa, and an array of seasoned, roasted fava beans and peas, with regular stock updates online.

Rafis, Sudbury

If you haven’t had a Rafis curry you are missing out. In the stores the staff mix and blend curry packs right in front of your eyes. But they’ve always had online delivery – not just of curry packs, but naans, snacks, pickles, rice and more besides. For the curry packs (from madras to Gujerati greens and balti) simply add meat, fish or vegetables and whatever minimal extras are required – often coconut milk or tomatoes. Delicious. Find out more here.

Stokes Sauces

Head to their website to get your fill of ketchup, mayo, jam, marmalade and more – everything you need to jazz up the basics in your cupboard. Great value is the Food Lovers Bundle. At £25 it includes the brand’s ketchup, brown sauce, bloody Mary ketchup, real mayonnaise, red onion marmalade, chilli jam, cider and horseradish mustard, sweet chilli sauce and strawberry extra jam. Order here.

The Fresh Sauce Co, Ipswich

Authentic, freshly made sauces, prepared with the team’s own spice and paste blends. The pesto is incredible! Free next day delivery is available on orders over £15 from the website, with the range including bolognese, jalfrezi, katsu and pesto.

Emmetts, Peasonhall

You can call to pre-order and pay for collection, but there’s a packed webstore where you can indulge in everything from their award-winning hams and bacons, to organic Iberico Bellota ham, Sri Lankan chutneys and Spanish oils, chocolate, honeys and wine, as well as Suffolk produce.

The Artisan Smokehouse, Falkenham

The online store is open, with free local delivery to the Deben/Orwell peninsula on Fridays. The award-winning range is extensive and even includes hampers- if you want to send an edible gift to a loved one. Try the maple smoked olives, smoked duck breast, smoked beef fillets and smoked halloumi. Find out more here.

Scarlett and Mustard

Stock up on their yummy yummy dressings, curds and chutneys online. Many of the products are multi-purpose. For example, the ginger and soy dressing can be used as a marinade or stir fry sauce, and the chilli jam is great for bringing body and a bit of heat to a tomato-based sauce.

Black Dog Deli, Walberswick

The popular deli in this lovely seaside village is well-known for producing high quality food - including handmade pasta. To help local people the deli is offering a free doorstep delivery service for its products in Walberswick, with a small charge for further afield. Order anything from their sausage rolls, cakes and quiches, to deli goods (from honey and jam to jam) Truly Traceable pies, and homemade raed-meals, such as Suffolk lamb tagine with apricots and fennel, and Keralan curry with salmon and prawns. Call 01502 723925.

TREATS AND DRINKS

Suffolk Cellar, Wrentham

This independent wine seller has now created an online shop where you can order bottles and cases of fine wines for click and collect, or free local delivery to Southwold, Aldeburgh, Lowestoft and surrounding areas.

Bottles include Cave Talmard Macon Uchizy 2018 and Langhe Favourita Cantina Tibaldi 2018. Find out more here.

Cocoa Mama, Eye

The chocolatier is making fresh chocolates every day for collection or free local delivery. Order between 12noon and 2pm Monday to Friday on 01379 870688. Take a look here to see what’s available.

Hopsters, Ipswich

The popular bottle shop is offering home delivery from Tuesday to Saturday in Ipswich with payment taken over the phone, and great advice on selecting from their extensive range of craft beers. Call 01473 806658 to stock up.

James White, Ashbocking

Stock up on delicious juices and non-alcoholic drinks, including Big Tom tomato juices and Beet It beetroot and apple juice from the Suffolk brand. Orders can be placed here or by calling 01473 890202 with deliveries usually within two to three days.

Parravani’s Ice Cream, Beccles

Everyone could do with a bit of indulgence right now. How about a delivery of premium ice cream, Italian gelati, sorbets or desserts to your door? Parravani’s are running pre-paid drop-offs on Wednesdays, with free delivery on all orders over £10. Spend £15 at the moment and get £5 off with the code LOYALTY5. The range includes chocolate, salted caramel ripple, Black Forest, Irish cream liqueur and banofee, plus loads of cakes, hot puddings, traybakes and cheesecakes. Order here.

Sweeties, Beccles

Mr and Mrs Sweeties are putting smiles on the faces of families nearby by delivering £5 pick and mix bags and more. Deliveries are being made regularly to Beccles, Worlingham, Ringsfield, Gillingham, Loddon and Kessingland. Order via private message on their Facebook page - Sweeties 15a Newmarket Beccles.

Marimba, Sudbury

We all NEED chocolate at the moment don’t we? Head to the website to buy the Suffolk chocolatier’s hot chocolate melts (sugar-free is available), spring chocolate collection, and range of ‘thins’, from lime and chilli, to rocky road.

Auntie Pams, Bury St Edmunds

Order by 12noon the day before for orders after 2pm the next day in Bury St Edmunds, with a minimum £10 order. Deliveries elsewhere in the county can be made online too – with a huge range of sweeties available. Go to the online store.

Harleston Cider, Harleston

Free delivery on orders over £25 is available to addresses in IP20, 21, 22 and 23, with deliveries on Fridays. The range includes their Ice Cider, Fire Cider Vinegar and ciders ranging from sweet to dry. Find out more.

BMC Cakery, Ipswich

The popular bakery is taking orders for doorstep deliveries with a minimum spend of £5 and a £1 delivery fee. Call 01473 410122 and go to their Facebook page to see what’s available. A series of boxes has also been created, from £10. Box one includes a chocolate brownie, white chocolate blondie, M&M rocky road, and two Smarties and two chocolate chip cookies.

Paddy and Scott’s

The Suffolk-based coffee masters have all your favourite blends available to buy now on the brand’s webstore.

Pickwicks, Ipswich

The tea and coffee specialist in Ipswich has a huge range of drinks ready to dispatch for delivery. Go to the website to find out more and ring your orders through to 0797910528. From oolong, to flavoured green and fruit infusions, they’ve got something for everyone.

Yum Yum Tree Fudge, Bury St Edmunds

There’s free postage when you spend over £40, with various offers available, such as six flavours for £15. Varieties range from carrot cake, to sea salted butterscotch and Belgian chocolate, and sugar-free fudge is available too. Visit the website.

Pump Street, Orford

Orders are being taken for deliveries after April 2 only currently due to high demand. Indulge in their bean to bar single estate chocolates, Eccles cakes or sourdough loaves, with bulb buy deals available. Find out more here.

St Peter’s Brewery

All the brewer’s beers are available for delivery, from Without Gold, to Stormtrooper and English Pale Ale. A bonus is all the bottles are stunning and wonderful to recycle as vases for those spring flowers. Call 01986 782322 and go online here.

Butterworth and Son, Bury St Edmunds

Click and collect coffee and tea can be collected from the roastery at Unit 1D, Boldero Road, Moreton Hall Industrial Estate. And order their blends, single origin roasts, and tisanes online.

Deepmills Chocolate

There’s a sale on many of the Suffolk chocolatier’s bars at the moment. Head over to the website to see the range of white, dark and milk varieties- from salted honeycomb and coffee and walnut, to roasted buttered almonds.

Giffords Hall Vineyard

Find the award-winning wines here. You’ll discover everything from the sparkling Suffolk Pink NV, to pinot noir, and their apple, raspberry, sloe gin and limoncello liqueurs made with 80% fresh fruit and high-grade vodka.