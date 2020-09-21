Huge foodie market at Snape Maltings this weekend

A Market Weekend replaces the regular Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival in September 2020 with no indoor marquee. Instead there will be socially distanced gazebos for traders Picture: Andy Abbott Archant

The Market Weekend replaces the site’s annual Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival this year.

Try Fen Farm Dairy of Bungay's new Skyr at the Market Weekend at Snape Maltings Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Try Fen Farm Dairy of Bungay's new Skyr at the Market Weekend at Snape Maltings Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Just a few tickets remain for this weekend’s free two-day foodie event at Snape Maltings near Aldeburgh.

Taking place from 9.30am on September 26 and 27, the Market Weekend replaces the much-loved Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival (usually held at the end of September), which was cancelled due to social distancing restrictions imposed by coronavirus.

Around 60 producers from around Suffolk and East Anglia will be on site each day at the event, which is completely free but ticketed (go online to www.aldeburghfoodanddrink.co.uk) with the option to make a donation towards supporting 2021’s food and drink festival.

And while there won’t be the usual live demonstrations and masterclasses, organisers say they hope to capture the spirit of the festival by bringing, alongside the producer stalls, live music, street food and other refreshments to the sprawling riverside site.

“We want to ensure that the event will be safe as well as enjoyable,” says organiser Jess Brown. “It will be held in accordance with 2m social distancing rules. There will be no large marquees and stall holders will have individually spaced gazebos. To comply with these rules, the number of people on site will be limited and free entry will be by pre-booked, time-allocated, ticket only. Visitor flow will be monitored at separate entrance and exit points/ Where possible, payments to stall holders will be contactless.”

What can you buy at the market?

Casa De L’Oli - the finest extra virgin olive oils grown on the Suffolk owners’ estate in Catalonia, Spain. As well as the original press, there are flavoured oils which really pack a punch and are beautiful drizzled over crostini, pizzas, salads and more – from green chilli, to lemon. Find aged balsamics, honey, tapenades and olive wood bowls, spoons and more too.

Deepmills Chocolate – a huge range of milk, white and dark chocolate bars at varying cocoa percentages, infused with natural flavourings. Favourites include the 33.6% milk chocolate with salted honeycomb, a 28% white chocolate bar infused with earl grey, and 54.5% dark chocolate with Dutch salted liquorice.

Heart of Suffolk Distillery – made, literally, in the heart of Suffolk, the family-run business makes three stunning small batch gins. Betty’s has a hint of orange, Ivy is warm with cranberry, juniper and clove, and Rosie has delicate floral notes.

Truly Traceable – the Trickers’ pies and sausage rolls really are second-to-none. Crumbly, melt-in-the-mouth pastry, and fillings made with venison shot by Steve or sourced from other local suppliers. Everything is homemade, from that generous pastry crust, to the stocks for the gravy. Bestsellers include their venison and Suffolk ale pie, and pheasant and free-range pork sausage rolls.

Fen Farm Dairy – cheesemongers across the UK will tell you Fen Farm’s brie-style Baron Bigod cheese is one of Britain’s finest. Flushed with a milky bloom on the outside, the meltingly tender interior has earthy notes of mushroom and is best brought to room temperature, served with a trickle of local honey. They also produce raw milk butter and milk - plus a brand new Skyr.

What’s for lunch?

Absolutely loads- with snacks and bites for all palates- whether you prefer the simpler things in life, or fancy something that will make your tastebuds do cartwheels. Fill up on a bap of roasted pork and trimmings from Parkers Hog Roast. Sample The Flying Chef’s delicious freshly cooked sausages (don’t miss out on their mind-blowingly good – and hot – chilli relish). There’s the most succulent buttermilk fried chicken from Peck. Fitzroys will be popping along selling veggie and vegan street food. And there’ll be some lip-smacking dishes from The Honest Food Co (flatbread tacos), Baytree Pizzas, and Tuk-In Street Cantina too.