Free (or cheap) things to do in the New Year

Ed Sheeran with photographer Mark Surridge at the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Picture: Nic Minns Archant

What: Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk

Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion is open free of charge well into the New Year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion is open free of charge well into the New Year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Where: Christchurch Mansion, Soane St, Ipswich IP4 2BE

When: until May 3 2020

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's journey to global stardom is explored in an exciting Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion. There's a vast array of memorablia on display which tells Ed's story from Framlingham schoolboy to the world's best-selling music superstar.

Early gig posters, guitars, artwork, handwritten lyric sheets, even a sculpture and a puppet are on display. But, the highlight are the collection of larger-than-life portraits of Ed by Irish artist Colin Davidson.

Walkers on the sea front at Felixstowe Photo: Simon Parker Walkers on the sea front at Felixstowe Photo: Simon Parker

What: Sea Front Walk at Felixstowe

Where: From estuary to estuary

When: Anytime over the Christmas/New Year period

Ickworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk are holding free craft sessions at the property early in the New Year Picture: NATIONAL TRUST Ickworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk are holding free craft sessions at the property early in the New Year Picture: NATIONAL TRUST

Wrap up warm, gather the family together and walk the five miles between the mouth of the River Orwell and the River Deben (or vice versa). Stroll across the dunes from the Landguard Fort and bird sanctuary, along the seafront, passed the new-look pier, through the Spa Gardens, over the beach at Jacobs Ladder and onto The Dip, and walk along the footpath by the Martello Tower on the golf course before ending up at Felixstowe Ferry and the mouth of the River Deben. Here you can have a warming cip of coffee or a meal at the various cafes or buy some freshly caught fish for dinner before setting off home.

What: The Suffolk Wedding Show

Where: Wherstead Park, The Street, Wherstead, Suffolk IP9 2BJ

When: Sun February 23 2020

Over 65 exhibitors, free entry & parking, free wedding magazine and free glass of bubbly on arrival.

One of the largest wedding shows in the Ipswich area at the stunning Wherstead Park, brought to you by Suffolk Events. The show houses over 65 local wedding suppliers including wedding dresses, menswear, caterers, florists, stationery, entertainment, photography, jewellery, makeup, hair, cars and so much more. Refreshments and hot and cold food options are also available.

Suffolk Marquees will feature one of their luxurious full size, fully lined marquees, experience first-hand the quality and attention to detail these temporary structures offer for a truly unique wedding venue. They will also showcase their new tipi for those looking for a more rustic venue.

Please note due to the narrow walkways of the venue push chairs will be requested to be left outside, therefore a baby sling is recommended where possible. Disabled access is available.

Doors open from 10.30am - 3pm

What: Nowton Park Winter Quiz

Where: Nowton Park, Bury Road, Nowton, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 5BD

When: until Monday January 6 2020

Enjoy a walk around Nowton Park and test your knowledge.

Pick up a prize at the end. Times: 10am-3.30pm, Tickets: £1 per quiz sheet

Booking is not required.

What: Children's Crafts- Bringing in the New Year

Where: Ickworth, The Rotunda, Horringer, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP29 5QE

When: Sun January 5 2020

Celebrate the change of the festive season with New Year themed crafts. Booking not needed. Crafts are suitable for ages 3-11. Assistance Dogs only are welcome.

Head to the gallery in the West Wing to enjoy the crafts. Tickets £2.50 per child, plus admission entry. Gates open 10:30am.

What: Spinning Demonstrations

Where: Lavenham Guildhall, Market Place, Lavenham, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9QZ

When: Mon Jan 6, Mon Jan 13, Mon Jan 20, Mon Jan 27 2020

Visit Lavenham Guildhall on one of their spinning days and see their wonderful volunteers in action; demonstrating the traditional art of spinning wool into the yarn we see and recognise today. The spinning demonstrations are ongoing throughout the day. Every week on a Thursday from March until October and then on Mondays in November, December and February.

Why not enjoy refreshments and treats in the Tudor beamed Tearoom after seeing the timeless spinning processes in action. Booking not needed.

Free event but normal admission charges apply. Please come to the Lavenham Guildhall and you will find the demonstrations in the Main Hall.