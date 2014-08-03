Free wedding show in Essex this weekend

Plan your perfect day with the Bride team at Braxted Park.

Archant's wedding shows are renowned in the eastern region for bringing the best of the best together, in some of the most romantic, sought-after venues.

This weekend (Sunday, January 12) the Archant Bride team present their first show of 2020 at magnificent Braxted Park in Essex.

Entry to the event, from 11am to 3pm, is free, with all couples receiving a complimentary glossy show guide and free copies of Essex Bride and A Suffolk Ceremony magazines on arrival.

There's also a free goody bag, with a complimentary pen, wedding planner, cake, cookie and stress ball.

More than 35 exhibitors from Essex and beyond will come together for the occasion, from bridal fashion, to florists, cakes, photography, transport and more, all offering expert advice, and a flavour of how they can help bring a touch of magic to your wedding.

They include Dress Code Nine, Lewis Wedding Car Hire, Jades Flower Design and Andy Griffin Photography.

The day is a wonderful opportunity to explore the house and grounds of Braxted Park - one of the most stunning venues in the east.

Available for venue hire only, through to bespoke occasions where your every desire is met, Braxted has the ability to be as flexible as you require.

Standing at the end of a sweeping torch-lit drive, and oozing elegance, the estate can offer ceremonies in the arch windowed, fresco painted orangery, the 'circle of love' within the scented walled garden, or even within its own parish church on the grounds.

While the on-site team can make all your reception dreams come true, whether you want a fabulous drinks get-together with canapes, a traditional British roast lunch, a world-inspired barbecue or decadent multi-course sit down affair. The only limit is your imagination.

The cherry on the cake is the fact Braxted has dedicated, private bride and groom changing suites, a honeymoon cottage and even guest accommodation, all on site.

At the wedding show find out about current savings of £1,000 with complimentary honeymoon suite hire available on selected dates in 2020.

Follow Bride Magazines on Facebook for information on all our wedding shows coming up this year.