E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Free wedding show in Essex this weekend

PUBLISHED: 09:58 10 January 2020

Zoe & Adam, 3rd August 2014

Zoe & Adam, 3rd August 2014

Matt Wing 2013

Plan your perfect day with the Bride team at Braxted Park.

Zoe & Adam, 3rd August 2014Zoe & Adam, 3rd August 2014

Archant's wedding shows are renowned in the eastern region for bringing the best of the best together, in some of the most romantic, sought-after venues.

This weekend (Sunday, January 12) the Archant Bride team present their first show of 2020 at magnificent Braxted Park in Essex.

Entry to the event, from 11am to 3pm, is free, with all couples receiving a complimentary glossy show guide and free copies of Essex Bride and A Suffolk Ceremony magazines on arrival.

There's also a free goody bag, with a complimentary pen, wedding planner, cake, cookie and stress ball.

More than 35 exhibitors from Essex and beyond will come together for the occasion, from bridal fashion, to florists, cakes, photography, transport and more, all offering expert advice, and a flavour of how they can help bring a touch of magic to your wedding.

They include Dress Code Nine, Lewis Wedding Car Hire, Jades Flower Design and Andy Griffin Photography.

The day is a wonderful opportunity to explore the house and grounds of Braxted Park - one of the most stunning venues in the east.

Available for venue hire only, through to bespoke occasions where your every desire is met, Braxted has the ability to be as flexible as you require.

You may also want to watch:

Standing at the end of a sweeping torch-lit drive, and oozing elegance, the estate can offer ceremonies in the arch windowed, fresco painted orangery, the 'circle of love' within the scented walled garden, or even within its own parish church on the grounds.

While the on-site team can make all your reception dreams come true, whether you want a fabulous drinks get-together with canapes, a traditional British roast lunch, a world-inspired barbecue or decadent multi-course sit down affair. The only limit is your imagination.

The cherry on the cake is the fact Braxted has dedicated, private bride and groom changing suites, a honeymoon cottage and even guest accommodation, all on site.

At the wedding show find out about current savings of £1,000 with complimentary honeymoon suite hire available on selected dates in 2020.

Follow Bride Magazines on Facebook for information on all our wedding shows coming up this year.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge – trains suspended

A lorry is lodged under Saxham railway bridge and trains between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds are suspended. Picture: RICKY TARPLEY

Rising sea levels could turn new Sizewell power station into ‘nuclear island’

A professor has warned rising sea levels could mean Sizewell becomes surrounded by water in the future Picture: MIKE PAGE

A1120 partially blocked after lorry and car crash

The A1120 runs across Suffolk and has been partially blocked by a two vehicle collision by Pettaugh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Free wedding show in Essex this weekend

Zoe & Adam, 3rd August 2014

Crash between two cars near A12 Copdock interchange

The collision happened on the A12 half a mile away from the Copdock interchange. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists