Avoid Storm Dennis - 8 undercover family-friendly activities

Milkshake! Monkey Musical brings children's TV favourites to the stage this half term Photo: Milkshake! Live/McPhersonPhotograph McPHERSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Half term is here but the storm clouds are gathering. Here are some suggestions to get families out of the house but remaining undercover and in the dry.

Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

Milkshake are monkeying around in Bury St Edmunds

Following their previous sold-out appearances, the characters from Channel 5's Milkshake! return to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds for two live shows this half-term.

The Milkshake Monkey can't wait to put on a spectacular new musical but when stage fright hits, his favourite Milkshake friends come to help him create an all-singing, all-dancing musical extravaganza.

There are plenty of activities to get involved with at the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion Picture: JADE FROUD There are plenty of activities to get involved with at the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion Picture: JADE FROUD

Milkshake Monkey's Musical is written by acclaimed kids' TV writer Miranda Larson and stars two of the channel's presenters and your children's favourite Milkshake TV characters; Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and Floogals.

Show director and Milkshake! presenter Derek Moran said: "Milkshake Monkey's Musical is bursting with fun, taking our young audience on a journey which champions friendship and positivity. The show is jam packed with audience participation, encouraging kids to get up, join in and hopefully put on their own shows at home".

Kids will learn amazing songs and dances with their much-loved Milkshake! friends, and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and show come together. Perfect for pre-school children, Milkshake! Live Milkshake Monkey's Musical is at the Apex on Wednesday February 19 at noon and 3.30pm. Contact The Apex Box Office on 01284 758000 or visit www.theapex.co.uk to book.

Horrible Histories author Terry Deary who has created a series of Suffolk history trails to celebrate Moyses' Hall Museum's 120th anniversary Photo: Craig Connor Horrible Histories author Terry Deary who has created a series of Suffolk history trails to celebrate Moyses' Hall Museum's 120th anniversary Photo: Craig Connor

Circus Fantasia returns to Trinity Park, Ipswich

Roll up, roll up! Circus Fantasia is visiting for half term with a two-hour performance including thrills, laughter and family fun, in a brand new heated big top. Their 2020 show is described as the best yet, including the Easy Riders on the motorbike carousel, the Rastelli clowns from Italy, Western routines, a comedy fireman routine, and Miss Reka from the Hungarian State Circus on her giant aerial umbrella. There will also be hula hoop performers, aerial silks, the only touring set of musical dancing water fountains in the UK, and a live circus orchestra. The circus will be in town from February 15-23.

Classic fairytale character lets her hair down at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

The RAF Honington station gym saw children from 10 schools from across the region assemble robots to carry out different tasks. Picture: CPL DAVE BLACKBURN The RAF Honington station gym saw children from 10 schools from across the region assemble robots to carry out different tasks. Picture: CPL DAVE BLACKBURN

Immersion Theatre is at the Regency theatre with their brand-new musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale Rapunzel. Performed in their signature tongue-in-cheek pantomimic style, the show promises to be a treat for the whole family to enjoy running from Saturday February 22- Sunday 23 weekend.

Rapunzel is the latest production from family theatre specialist, Immersion Theatre Company. The classic fairytale will be given the Immersion treatment, meaning larger-than-life characters, a superb cast, audience interaction, and high-quality sets and costumes. Both the script and music have been specially written for the production, so it will be a completely new and exciting version of the well-known fairy tale. With magic and mayhem throughout and a chance to meet the characters after the show, this is one hair-raising adventure your family won't want to miss.

Rapunzel has four performances between February 22-23 at 1.30pm and 5.30pm on both days. For tickets call 01284 769505, book online at www.theatreroyal.org/shows/rapunzel/ or visit the theatre in person.

Moyse's Hall brings Horrible Histories to Suffolk

Moyse's Hall are going to be having a 'Horrible Half-term', all in honour of Horrible Histories author/creator, Terry Deary, writing six stories for the museum which you can now see in the galleries.

It's a new extra special exhibition that mixes history and science and will audiences young and old entertained.

Weekday activities include: making "oobleck" goo - the "Non-Newtonian" gore that behaves very oddly, making movie blood - which is great for smearing, making the most of handling terrifying objects from the past - visitors can handle real execution, torture, crime and punishment artefacts - all in a family friendly way, of course, and take a closer look at historical Poo! The museum's team are getting out their special microscope and looking at collections a little closer. Check out real Saxon poo, animal remains and witchcraft items.

These events are happening Monday to Friday from 10.30am-3pm, no booking required.

The Bury St Edmunds-based museum is also staging weekend events. Book an extra special tour with one of the heritage officers. Horrible medieval smells, handling and gruesome 'family friendly' stories. Slots are available between 10am-4pm. Booking is essential: call Moyse's Hall on 01284 757163.

Adults £5, all children are £3 - no extra charges for activities. Family ticket (5 people) £25.

Half-term movie: Sonic The Hedgehog, cinemas across Suffolk

As Robert Downey Jnr's remake of Dr Dolittle, called enterprisingly 'Dolittle' seems to have been deemed a collossal failure at the box office, thank goodness Sonic is on hand to provide a half-term distraction from the weather.

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, Sonic The Hedgehog tells the story of the world's speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Sign Ed Sheeran's Birthday Card

Don't forget that Ed Sheeran's Made in Suffolk exhibition is still on at Christchurch Mansion. Ed's birthday falls during half-term and exhibition organisers have got some great activities planned to celebrate. You can also sign Ed's birthday card and enter the selfie competition. On Saturday February 15, the gallery will be playing host to DanceEast's Spin Off group who will be performing The Love Letter. Choreographed by Lynette King, The Love Letter is a piece inspired by all things Ed Sheeran and what it is to love…Ed, each other, ourselves and this beautiful planet we get to live and love on.

When visiting the exhibition don't forget to collect a free activity sheet, create a portrait, enter competitions and make your very own puppet - just like the ones used in Ed Sheeran's 'Sing' music video.

The Serpent's Curse, Colchester Castle Escape Room

Colchester Castle has a new escape experience. Set in Europe's largest Norman keep, come and explore the mysterious goings on that have caused several members of staff to go missing. Why not bring your family or friends along to solve the puzzles and crack the clues to break The Serpents Curse.

The escape experience is suitable for 4-8 players aged 11+ and lasts 45 minutes.

Sessions are available throughout the day, but do get booked up. Price is £80 regardless of number of players. For an additional £20 you can have admission to the Castle Museum for your whole group after the session ends.

To book, call 01206 282941 between 10am and 4.45pm.

Enjoy the Robotics Roadshow at St Edmundsbury Cathedral

On Wednesday February 19 two workshops, for different age groups, are being held, allowing children to get to grips with the cutting edge world of robotics. At 10am small children aged three and above will be able to say hello to Ozobot.

In this workshop from Robotfun, you'll get to meet and program Ozobot, a small but clever little line-tracking robot. Its two small independent wheels mean it can drive around, spin on the spot and even boogie with the best. Anyone who can draw can program an Ozobot.

Then at 11.15am, children aged eight and over will be introduced to robot Edison. You'll then learn about programming and controlling robots, whilst having lots of fun. Edison is a little LEGO® compatible driving robot that reads bar codes and is easily programmed. It has independently driven wheels, a line-tracking sensor and proximity sensors. You can even programme Edison just by driving it over a barcode. Join us to learn how to program this brilliant little robot.

Tickets to each workshop are £6.50 per child and adults accompanying young children do not need a ticket and can come along for free.