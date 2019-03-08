Thunderstorms

Modern prams may have put paid to fundraising tradition

PUBLISHED: 14:30 28 May 2019

People watching the Barrow pram race in 1972 Picture: ARCHANT

People watching the Barrow pram race in 1972 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Pram races seem to be one of those fun fundraising frolics that appear to have fallen out of favour.

And they're off - competitors with their giant babies in their prams Picture: ARCHANTAnd they're off - competitors with their giant babies in their prams Picture: ARCHANT

Back in the 1970s and 1980s communities across Suffolk would stage such an event - all you needed was people willing to dress up as a baby and be pushed at speed in a pram along a flat surface and a crowd to watch the event.

However, as those big-springed super suspension prams went out of fashion and were replaced with sleeker and more compact modern models, it was not so easy to get a teenager or adult into the prams.

Back in 1972, an EADT photographer went along to Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, to capture the madcap antics of those larger-than-life babies in the village's pram race - a mixture of older children and adults in fancy dress took part in the day.

Everyone dressed up for the fun and some older children taking the roles of the babies Picture: ARCHANTEveryone dressed up for the fun and some older children taking the roles of the babies Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember the event - did you take part? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

