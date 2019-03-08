Modern prams may have put paid to fundraising tradition
PUBLISHED: 14:30 28 May 2019
Archant
Pram races seem to be one of those fun fundraising frolics that appear to have fallen out of favour.
Back in the 1970s and 1980s communities across Suffolk would stage such an event - all you needed was people willing to dress up as a baby and be pushed at speed in a pram along a flat surface and a crowd to watch the event.
You may also want to watch:
However, as those big-springed super suspension prams went out of fashion and were replaced with sleeker and more compact modern models, it was not so easy to get a teenager or adult into the prams.
Back in 1972, an EADT photographer went along to Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, to capture the madcap antics of those larger-than-life babies in the village's pram race - a mixture of older children and adults in fancy dress took part in the day.
Do you remember the event - did you take part? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk