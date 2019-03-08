Partly Cloudy

Nostalgia: Dunwich hosts archers showing off centuries-old skills

PUBLISHED: 14:44 30 April 2019

The group watch on as an archer focuses on her next shot Picture: ARCHANT

The group watch on as an archer focuses on her next shot Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

With a history stretching back hundreds of years, an archery competition is always a great occasion.

Can you spot any familiar faces or did you take part in the action? Picture: ARCHANTCan you spot any familiar faces or did you take part in the action? Picture: ARCHANT

The sport is as popular as it has always been – though today's high-tech bows, as used by sportsmen in the Olympics, are a far cry from those used by the archers of battles of 1,000 years-plus ago.

The basic skills though are just the same as those warriors who fought for king and country – and still provide a real challenge and great sport for those taking part.

Back in 1972 a group of archers got together for the afternoon at Dunwich forest to test their skills.

The archers gather with their bow and arrows Picture: ARCHANTThe archers gather with their bow and arrows Picture: ARCHANT

The highly-skilled group faced a range of targets in a safe and cordoned off setting as they practised for competitions they were all entering that year.

Did you take part in the afternoon or do you remember Dunwich being used for archery practise or competitions? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

