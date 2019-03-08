E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmer's Big Parade
Gallery

A rare sight on English soil but a welcome one for air base staff

PUBLISHED: 14:40 13 August 2019

Action from a baseball match at RAF Woodbridge in August 1981 Picture: PAUL NIXON

Action from a baseball match at RAF Woodbridge in August 1981 Picture: PAUL NIXON

PAUL NIXON

It may be America's national game, but baseball was first played in England.

The game drew a big crowd from the base staff to watch Picture: PAUL NIXONThe game drew a big crowd from the base staff to watch Picture: PAUL NIXON

The modern nine innings three strikes and you're out version evolved from bat and ball games taken over to the other side of the Atlantic by immigrants.

In 1981 the game was being played in England once again - as airmen and staff at RAF Woodbridge enjoyed the sight of a competitive match on the base.

EADT photographer Paul Nixon went along to capture the action of what was seen as a morale booster for the people living and working on the base. Though the air bases were - and still are - like 'little Americas' with all the home comforts, sports, entertainments and foods from back home, those homes were still a long way away and those stationed here and their families loved to see some real sports action.

Did you visit the bases in the 1980s? To share your memories email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Fans sit behind the fencing to watch baseball at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXONFans sit behind the fencing to watch baseball at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXON

Seeing some home sport action was always a morale booster for those living at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXONSeeing some home sport action was always a morale booster for those living at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXON

Players in a huddle to discuss tactics at a crucial moment Picture: PAUL NIXONPlayers in a huddle to discuss tactics at a crucial moment Picture: PAUL NIXON

Hoping to hit a home run at the game at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXONHoping to hit a home run at the game at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXON

Pitcher in action at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXONPitcher in action at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXON

Action from the baseball at RAF Woodbridge in August 1981 Picture: PAUL NIXONAction from the baseball at RAF Woodbridge in August 1981 Picture: PAUL NIXON

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family pays tribute to motorcyclist killed in collision

Paul Siely, aged 54, from Stowmarket, who died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car near Woolpit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Campaigners warn of ‘growing threat’ to rural communities - as plans emerge for more intensive poultry barns

Some of the campaigners who formed the Save Our Suffolk Countryside in opposition to the expansion of intensive poultry farming Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Machinery worth £12,000 stolen from town

The Lennartsfors iron horse was reported missing to police on August 12. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

“David can take on Goliath” - Campaigners joy as housing scheme rejected

Mill Mount Field from St Mary's church, looking towards Poplar Hill Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Ipswich care homes sold in £13m deal

Impact Healthcare REIT has acquired Baylham Care Centre and Barham Care Centre in a £12.9m deal. Photo: Simon Parker.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists