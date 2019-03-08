Gallery

A rare sight on English soil but a welcome one for air base staff

Action from a baseball match at RAF Woodbridge in August 1981 Picture: PAUL NIXON PAUL NIXON

It may be America's national game, but baseball was first played in England.

The game drew a big crowd from the base staff to watch Picture: PAUL NIXON The game drew a big crowd from the base staff to watch Picture: PAUL NIXON

The modern nine innings three strikes and you're out version evolved from bat and ball games taken over to the other side of the Atlantic by immigrants.

In 1981 the game was being played in England once again - as airmen and staff at RAF Woodbridge enjoyed the sight of a competitive match on the base.

EADT photographer Paul Nixon went along to capture the action of what was seen as a morale booster for the people living and working on the base. Though the air bases were - and still are - like 'little Americas' with all the home comforts, sports, entertainments and foods from back home, those homes were still a long way away and those stationed here and their families loved to see some real sports action.

Did you visit the bases in the 1980s? To share your memories email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Fans sit behind the fencing to watch baseball at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXON Fans sit behind the fencing to watch baseball at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXON

Seeing some home sport action was always a morale booster for those living at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXON Seeing some home sport action was always a morale booster for those living at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXON

Players in a huddle to discuss tactics at a crucial moment Picture: PAUL NIXON Players in a huddle to discuss tactics at a crucial moment Picture: PAUL NIXON

Hoping to hit a home run at the game at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXON Hoping to hit a home run at the game at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXON

Pitcher in action at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXON Pitcher in action at RAF Woodbridge Picture: PAUL NIXON

Action from the baseball at RAF Woodbridge in August 1981 Picture: PAUL NIXON Action from the baseball at RAF Woodbridge in August 1981 Picture: PAUL NIXON

