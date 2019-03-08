A rare sight on English soil but a welcome one for air base staff
PUBLISHED: 14:40 13 August 2019
PAUL NIXON
It may be America's national game, but baseball was first played in England.
The modern nine innings three strikes and you're out version evolved from bat and ball games taken over to the other side of the Atlantic by immigrants.
In 1981 the game was being played in England once again - as airmen and staff at RAF Woodbridge enjoyed the sight of a competitive match on the base.
EADT photographer Paul Nixon went along to capture the action of what was seen as a morale booster for the people living and working on the base. Though the air bases were - and still are - like 'little Americas' with all the home comforts, sports, entertainments and foods from back home, those homes were still a long way away and those stationed here and their families loved to see some real sports action.
