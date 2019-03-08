E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sealed Knot took over Suffolk castle to bring its colourful history alive

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 September 2019

A spectacular display during the living history event in 1987 at Framlingham Castle Picture: JOHN KERR

JOHN KERR

Musket firing, hand to hand combat, and the clatter of swords on shields or the clash of pikes are the familiar sounds of living history days.

Reenactors bring history to life at Framlingham Castle as Sealed Knot put on a show at the castle gates Picture: JOHN KERRReenactors bring history to life at Framlingham Castle as Sealed Knot put on a show at the castle gates Picture: JOHN KERR

Re-enactors do not hold back - aiming to make their battles and restaging of historical events as real as possible.

Framlingham Castle has hosted these events for years and back in 1987 it was the prestigious company of the Sealed Knot which camped at the castle - staging a battle at the gates and then displays on the central green inside.

The society was founded in 1968 and its authentic re-enactments are much-loved by visitors to attractions and history enthusiasts.

Framlingham Castle has been the scene of many significant events over the centuries, including a siege in 1216 when the fortress was successfully taken by King John, and when Mary seized power in 1553 she gathered her forces at the castle before marching on London.

Living history with the Sealed Knot Picture: JOHN KERRLiving history with the Sealed Knot Picture: JOHN KERR

To share your memories of the event in 1987, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Battle commences at Framlingham Castle Picture: JOHN KERRBattle commences at Framlingham Castle Picture: JOHN KERR

Musket shooting is always a highlight at a re-enactment event Picture: JOHN KERRMusket shooting is always a highlight at a re-enactment event Picture: JOHN KERR

Reenactors are always happy to chat to visitors about the history of the period Picture: JOHN KERRReenactors are always happy to chat to visitors about the history of the period Picture: JOHN KERR

History brought to life - Framlingham Castle stages an event in 1987 Picture: JOHN KERRHistory brought to life - Framlingham Castle stages an event in 1987 Picture: JOHN KERR

