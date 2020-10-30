Transform your garden

Stagg Garden Services can help you maintain your garden all-year round Picture: Ollie Norris Archant

Stagg Garden Services will help you create and maintain your perfect garden.

Create your dream garden with help from the friendly team at Stagg Garden Services. With over 30 years’ experience, this family-run business can help you completely transform your outdoor space with landscaping and garden maintenance.

Owners, Garry and Ollie Norris understand how important it is for their clients to receive exactly what they’ve imagined, which is why they plan everything out – down to the very last stone. Ollie says: “Sometimes our clients come to us and know what they want, but other times they give us a completely blank canvas. We work closely with our clients and use our digital software to show them how the end result will look. This allows us to create a plan with them, so they can get an idea of the finished product before we even start.”

All year round, Stagg Garden Services are able to maintain your garden to the highest possible standard, from tidying up in springtime to preparing it for winter. They can also assist with plant selection, recommend the right plants for your garden and advise the best places for them to be planted. They also offer lawn care, hedge cutting, pruning and shaping, tree care and much more.

Stagg Garden Services go above and beyond to ensure that their customers receive the garden they’ve always imagined. Ollie says: “We’re always complimented on our customer service as we take the time to really know our clients and to understand exactly what they want. Over the years, we’ve expanded a great deal and I believe this is due to our dedication to exceed expectations and the word-of-mouth from our clients.”

In the future, the company is looking to expand its landscaping services and is hoping to employ another member of staff. “At the moment, we’re reaching Sudbury and surrounding areas, but we’re looking forward to welcoming new members of staff, so we can expand to wider East Anglia,” Ollie says.

Find out more at stagg-garden-services.co.uk, or call the office on 01787 371829, Garry on 07983 460831 or Ollie on 07432 693433.