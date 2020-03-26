E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Quarantine quiz: general knowledge for kids!

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 March 2020

What score will you get?

Getty Images

Budding young quizzers - try your hand at our trivia quiz

Move over, grownups - this evening’s quiz is one for the kids. We’ve put together a list of trivia questions to see just how much they remember from school. No cheating, please!

And if you fancy taking part in another quiz to lighten up your evening, then try your hand at our daily pub quiz here. We will be bringing you quizzes every lunchtime and each evening to help you get through your home lockdown.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

