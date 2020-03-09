This hotel has launched a truly bottomless brunch

The all-you-can-eat, buffet-style breakfast is available at weekends only and begins this April.

Afternoon tea at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

It's all-change at Stoke by Nayland Hotel this year.

Not only are plans afoot to refurbish and relaunch the family-owned spa and golf resort's 2 AA Rosette flagship restaurant, The Lakes, this spring, but the hotel has launched a new Sports Bar and The Gallery Grill, with a multitude of new foodie experiences on offer.

These include a luxurious afternoon tea (from 12noon to 5pm), and bottomless weekend brunches in The Gallery restaurant on the glass-fronted first floor, which boasts some of the best views in Suffolk over undulating fairways and mature tree-lined lakes,

While The Sports Bar offers relaxed dining from an open kitchen, the opportunity to watch live TV sports, and the hotel's take on pub classics throughout the day, The Gallery opens from 6pm in the evening, cooking prime cuts of locally sourced meat on a Synergy grill.

Jeff Hunt, who manages front of house food and drink operations for the hotel is excited about the new offering. "There are so many different opportunities for eating here now. The Synergy grill in The Gallery is amazing. It's a very clean, healthy way of cooking while getting that excellent flavour into the ingredients. The grill's a lot of fun because people can choose the main element, then their own sides to essentially create their own meal. The atmosphere up here is quite relaxed and informal and, as with all our events rooms and dining areas, it has such phenomenal views!"

The grill is open every evening, with three courses set at £29 (or £24 for two). Begin with grazing platters of Lane Farm charcuterie, Pinneys fish or marinated Mediterranean vegetables before moving onto choose anything from lemon, garlic and herb marinated free-range chicken breast, to the Stoke burger, local gammon steak, 10oz sirloin, Scottish salmon, a vegan burger or Chinese pork chop, pairing your selection with whichever side and sauce take your fancy.

Desserts change seasonally (currently including chocolate caramel torte and warm sticky toffee pudding), incorporating the Peake family farm's own-grown fruit later in the year, from rhubarb to apples - and even watermelon!

As we head towards the warmer months of spring, The Gallery will host Saturday brunches where, for a set price, you can eat as much as you like, with the option to upgrade and include bottomless prosecco or Bloody Mary.

Jeff says: "Brunch is going to be fantastic. It will be served every Saturday from April 18, 11am to 4pm, and will all be buffet style but with some items available to order. We'll have a savoury selection with cous cous and potato salad, fish, a carved joint like sirloin of beef, and a chef doing poached eggs as you like them for eggs royale and eggs Benedict. Then we'll have a pancake station, toast, and cereals and fruit. It's going to be a really good spread. Brunch is a growing trend in food at the moment and we're really excited about it."

In addition to brunch and evening meals, The Gallery's afternoon teas are priced at £19.95 per person, with gluten-free and vegan options, and prosecco or gin upgrades available. The hotel's take on the tradition begins with a delightful sensory experience. Guests are presented a chest of 'test tubes' filled with artisan tea samples to sniff before making their choice. From a Masala Chocolate Truffle tea, to organic Earl Grey.

Instead of sandwiches, the three-tiered selection includes an array of filled miniature rolls, paired with plump, freshly baked scones with cream and Tiptree jam, and daily changing miniature treats - from brownies and macarons, to red velvet cake and eclairs.

For more details or to book afternoon tea or dinner in The Gallery visit the hotel's website or call 01206 265835.