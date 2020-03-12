Huge farmers' market coming to Ipswich soon

Inside the farmers market at Trinity Park Picture: Suffolk Agricultural Association Archant

Stock up on locally made food, drink and crafts at the event coming to Trinity Park at the end of March.

Following success last year, Suffolk Market Events (which organises award-winning farmers' markets such as Lavenham) has once again joined forces with Suffolk Agricultural Association to host a giant indoor market near Ipswich.

The Suffolk Farmers' Market is all set to take place at Trinity Park on the outskirts of the town from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, March 21.

Entry and parking is free, and more than 50 stalls will be in situ, selling everything from prime cuts of meat, cakes and honey, to beer and gin, alongside a raft of crafters.

This is your chance to meet the makers, and to talk about the food you're putting on your plate with the people who get it there.

If you're visiting over lunchtime, there are plenty of options to stave off the hunger pains too. Complete Catering will be out with their ready-to-eat sausage rolls, pies, Scotch eggs and more. The Junkyard Smoke Bloke brings American-style smoked meat sandwiches.

And The Suffolk Coffee pod will serve homemade cakes, Suffolk roasted F&E coffee, tea and proper hot chocolate.

Here are just 10 stalls to look out for.

Stokes Sauces

Super premium table sauces. You'll see these on the shelves of most major supermarkets and it's easy to forget the brand is Suffolk - and proud of it. The very best ingredients make it into their sauces, preserves and relishes. Take the tomato ketchup for example, made with juicy, ripe Italian tomatoes. Complex, rich and savoury, the sauce is miles apart from super-sweet high street labels. There are Bloody Mary, curry, reduced-sugar and chipotle variations too. You can never have too many Stokes products in the cupboard...look out for the delicious chilli jam.

Colne Valley Tea

Exceptional quality loose leaf teas - from black and green, to white, oolong, rooibos, fruit and herbal.

More and more of us are switching to loose leaf for environmental reasons. 'Going loose' opens up a whole new world of tea - well beyond that generic builders' brew. Colne Valley only stock the best. A Walnut Chocolate Rooibos with real chocolate, cocoa and walnut pieces. Sun Meadow Green Sencha tea packed with sunflower, rose, cornflower and safflower blossoms.

And a vibrant, sunshiny passion fruit melangee, packed with apple, papaya, orange, persimmon, lemongrass, peach, redcurrants and rose blossom leaves.

The Fresh Sauce Company

Victoria and Mark have grown a strong following for their fridge-fresh sauces, with customers raving about the authenticity of flavour and high-quality finish. They were recently accepted into East of England Co-op stores as a new Sourced Locally supplier. Sauces are made in small batches from scratch using their own spice blends and pastes. The katsu and satay sauces are best sellers, as is the pesto, which is probably one of the best-tasting you can buy in the UK.

Jar Candi

Pimp up your food with one of the chutneys or relishes from Jar Candi. The range includes chilli jam (infused with garlic and ginger), a tangy ploughmans pickle, and pineapple chutney with mustard and onion seeds. They also make spice rubs, from tikka and tandoori to Jamaican jerk - an easy way to inject flavour into dinner.

Suffolk Farmhouse Cheeses

This 100-acre family-run farm led the way in East Anglian cheese production when it launched 16 years ago. Their cheese, milk, butter and joints come from the herd of Guernsey and Jersey cows - known for creamy, high protein, characteristically golden milk. Suffolk Blue is a melting, savoury, gently tangy cheese, beautiful with ripe stone fruits. While semi-hard Suffolk Gold is the perfect partner for a ploughmans.

Fairfield Farm Crisps

These award-winning crisps are produced from field to packet on the family farm in north Essex, using renewable energy and as many locally sourced natural flavourings as possible. The range includes Sweet Chilli, Cheese and Onion and Sea Salt and Aspall Cyder Vinegar.

Greenacres

Jo rears rare breed pigs on her farm, and has become known at the markets she attends for the traditional cuts of pork she brings. Be it big, chunky chops, or pork cheeks, which cook down beautifully in a stew - you won't find what she sells easily on the high street. Recently Jo began selling cooked products too. Haslet, rillettes, ham and broths.

The Norwegian Bakers

Proper Scandinavian bakes - and they're vegan too. The husband and wife team sell fluffy, sweet spice-scented breads and cakes, and savouries which beg to be eaten slowly with a cuppa. The range includes cinnamon buns, cardamom-infused, custard filled semla, and all manner of breads. Follow your nose to their stall.

Essex Bakery

Gooey, crisp-topped, cocoa-rich brownies. The treats, made with British butter, free-range eggs and Belgian chocolate, are utterly delicious. Flavours include double chocolate, mint chocolate, chilli chocolate and peanut butter swirl.

The New England Boar Company

The family behind this company rear wild boar in woodlands on the Suffolk/Essex border and pride themselves on high animal welfare and full traceability. Working with Marsh Pig, they devised a range of charcuterie, from wild boar and sloe gin salami, to delicate wild boar coppa. They often bring fresh and frozen joints of wild boar to markets too so bring your freezer bags just in case. The flavour is out of this world.