E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

The world's only full replica 'Hobbit hole' in Suffolk wins glamping award

PUBLISHED: 14:29 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 07 January 2020

Outside Pod Hollow Picture: Phil Morley

Outside Pod Hollow Picture: Phil Morley

Archant

The site's forest was also proved inspiration for J M Barrie while he was writing Peter Pan.

Inside Pod Hollow Picture: Phil MorleyInside Pod Hollow Picture: Phil Morley

A trio of campsites in Suffolk have been honoured in the 2019 Campsites.co.uk awards this week.

Kings Forest Caravan Park, close to Bury St Edmunds, took the prize for Best Campsites for Couples in the East of England 2019.

Best Family Campsite in the East of England went to Cakes and Ale Holiday Park near Leiston.

And, most idiosyncratic of them all, West Stow Pods took home Best Glamping Site in the East of England for its jaw-dropping recreation of a hobbit's paradise - Pod Hollow.

A map of Hobbiton Picture: Phil MorleyA map of Hobbiton Picture: Phil Morley

Priced from £150 per night (rising to £250 in high season, with a minimum two-night stay), Pod Hollow is the crowning jewel of the 1.5 acre glamping site owned by Jan and Edwina Lengyel, where there are also four megapods and two log cabins.

"This award is almost an acknowledgement of what we actually have here at West Stow Pods," says Jan. "The location is on the doorstep of all our natural heritage and we have lots of people who are wanting to come back time and time again, including one couple who've returned seven times. This award acknowledges we have something which is really special and which is good value for money."

The site is set amongst mature broad tree filled woodlands on the King's Forest estate, just a couple of hundred yards from the river Lark, leading to West Stow Anglo Saxon Village (which actually runs Middle Earth experiences from Pod Hollow). "We're only five miles from the centre of Bury St Edmunds," adds Jan, "but we could be in the middle of a national park miles away from anywhere. The only noise at night is the owls. Within a short radius are the woodlands, parkland, Lackford Lakes nature reserve…it's a fabulous location."

You may also want to watch:

Taking six months to complete by a local carpenter, Pod Hollow is what Jan believes is the world's only habitable 'hobbit hole' - although they're not allowed to market it as such due to copyright with the Tolkien and other estates. It was painstakingly recreated in conjunction with two members of staff from West Stow Anglo Saxon Village, who are members of the Tolkien Society.

"They ensured," says Jan, "that it's 100% genuine internally and externally. If you go to New Zealand where there are 55 hobbit holes, and open any door, there's nothing behind but soil. What we have here is both true to the film, the book and the story."

Found in a south-facing setting in the trees, covered in hundreds of tonnes of topsoil, and wildflowers and grasses native to the Brecks, Pod Hollow has no 90 degree angles inside, and while faithfully recreating Tolkien's vision, has all the mod-cons too, across a large living and dining space, two double bedrooms, kitchen and separate bathroom with walk-in shower.

"It really is top-notch," says Jan proudly. "You could elope and live there for the rest of your life, it's fully functioning. And even better now, as we have added things like oak tree leaves painted on the walls, and subtle, authentic replica maps."

Interestingly, there is more than one literary point of reference for this site. "Pod Hollow is adjacent to trees which have bare roots, just like the film and just like the Tolkien setting. One tree in particular is locally known as the Peter Pan Tree because you can actually go underneath the tree, amongst the roots. J M Barrie visited the old school house here at West Stow and sketched that tree which is in the original Peter Pan book. And that gave him the idea to have the children go under a tree into Never Never Land. It lends itself to this world and hence we had the ideal site to have built Pod Hollow."

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Paramedics found man armed with knife and meat cleaver outside flat

Paramedics were called to the flat by Neale Wood Picture: ARCHANT

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

The world’s only full replica ‘Hobbit hole’ in Suffolk wins glamping award

Outside Pod Hollow Picture: Phil Morley

Actress brings back to life icon of the Swinging Sixties, Christine Keeler

Sophie Cookson as Christine Keeler in the BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler. Picture: BEN BLACKALL/ECOSSE FILMS 2019/MILK PUBLICITY/BBC PRESS OFFICE

Copdock interchange bridge crash trucker denies careless driving

Petru-ionut Lungu leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists