Gressingham launches two new burgers with a difference for the barbecue season

PUBLISHED: 13:42 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 30 April 2019

This new wild boar burger is going to be on sale in Asda Picture: Gressingham

This new wild boar burger is going to be on sale in Asda Picture: Gressingham

Archant

If you haven’t tried game yet, these could be a great introduction for you to sample.

An East Anglian meat producer is 'upping its game' by launching a range of consumer-friendly products made using wild meats. Launching just in time for the barbecue season, Gressingham (known for its duck) is about to release three new products, which will be available to buy nationwide in Asda stores, providing a more interesting alternative to beef and lamb burgers, or hot dogs.

The range includes venison steak (RRP £4), wild boar burgers and venison burgers (RRP £2.99 for a pack of two).

It's hoped the easy-to-cook alternatives to traditional barbecue fare, will be a hit with shoppers this summer, encouraging them to sample other kinds of game throughout the year, be it duck, rabbit, guinea fowl or pigeon.

We tried samples of the burgers. Here's what we thought...

Venison: Really meaty, nicely seasoned and tender with a rounded flavour. They don't taste too 'gamey' so should be a hit with most of the family. They feel leaner too. We enjoyed these off the grill with a dab of Stoke's cranberry sauce and fresh butterhead lettuce.

Wild boar: These were our favourites. They were so soft and luscious in texture, with a rich, roasted pork taste - a bit like a slow-cooked hog roast. These are the ones we'd buy again. They were great with a little English mustard, crisp baked sage and onion stuffing and pan-fried apple pieces.

