Ipswich's top hairdressers

Choosing a new hairdresser can be a daunting decision

Here's our guide to some of the town's top hair salons

Whether you're thinking of going for a brand new look, or are simply after a trim and a touch up, you want to feel that your hair is in good hands. Finding the right hairdresser can be a challenging task, but fortunately, Ipswich is home to a number of friendly and stylish salons. Here's a look at some of the top salons that the town has to offer.

Deesigner Hair Studio

Deesigner Hair offers quality cuts at competitive prices Deesigner Hair offers quality cuts at competitive prices

You can find this modern, stylish salon conveniently located on the ground floor of The Buttermarket Centre in the heart of Ipswich. The unisex salon has 25 cutting stations, and offers a wide range of hair dressing services. The salon has been a fixture of the town since 1995, and is proud to offer quality haircuts at competitive prices. For more information, visit www.deesignerhair.co.uk or call 01473 215531 to book your appointment.

Graceful Hair

Graceful Hair opened its doors earlier this year Graceful Hair opened its doors earlier this year

Set on picturesque St Peter's Street, Graceful Hair is an exciting newly-opened salon. Established earlier this year by experienced hairstylist Kerri Grace, the salon offers a range of services including cutting, colouring, perms and men's cuts. Along with her 10 years of hairdressing experience, Kerri also has a L'Oreal Colour Specialist degree, and loves creating unique looks for every client. The light and airy salon has a relaxed feel to it, helping customers to feel right at home. For more information, visit the website: www.gracefulhair.co.uk, or find the salon on Facebook: @GracefulHair1, and Instagram: @GracefulHair1

Renaissance Salon

Renaissance is a multi award-winning salon Renaissance is a multi award-winning salon

Renaissance is an Award winning Hair Salon with over 35 years of success. The team's passion and creativity shines always shines through - whether that's on the shop floor, photographic shoots or television and fashion work. The salon is no stranger to awards, and has picked up the titles of 2019 L'Oreal Eastern Region winner, 2019 L'Oreal National finalist, 2019 British Hairdressing awards finalist and 2019 NHF Blackpool 1st Place. As the 'salon with the client in mind', Renaissance brings all this inspiration into styling their clients in their family-friendly salon. To find out more, visit: www.renaissance-hair-team.co.uk, visit the Facebook page or call them on 01473 225300. Find Renaissance at 24 Tacket Street, Ipswich, IP4 1BA.

Paul Henri

Paul Henri is a popular unisex salon Paul Henri is a popular unisex salon

This popular town centre salon is committed to using naturally-derived products. When you visit the salon, you'll receive a full consultation with an experienced stylist, as well as a complimentary Aveda treatment during your visit - Paul Henri offers a stress-relieving hand, head or neck and shoulder massage using Aveda composition oils. For more information, visit: www.paulhenri.co, visit the Facebook page: Paul Henri Salon, or call 01473 259312 to book an appointment.

Saxby's Hair Salon

You can find Saxby's close to the waterfront You can find Saxby's close to the waterfront

Situated just outside the town centre, close to the waterfront and with easy parking, Saxby's fashionable unisex hair salon is a relaxing retreat from the bustle of the town. With over 25 years of experience, the salon's stylists and technicians are dedicated to providing an exceptional personalised service. Whether you're looking for a classic style or cutting edge look, you will receive the perfect cut, colour and finish. Saxby's Hair Salon is a family business who also offers bridal hair and high standard colour work. To find out more visit: www.saxbyshairsalon.com, or call 01473 231713. Find the salon at 8 Angel Lane, Ipswich, IP4 1JX.

New Cuts Hair & Beauty Salon

New Cuts offers a range of hairdressing and beauty treatments New Cuts offers a range of hairdressing and beauty treatments

Set near the pretty waterfront, New Cuts has been providing a wide range of hairdressing and beauty treatments since 2016. Along with hairstyling, the salon also offers nail, lash and tanning treatments, allowing clients to really pamper themselves. The team has a wealth of experience, and is happy to offer helpful advice both before and after treatments. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Newcutshairandbeautysalon, or call 01473 212870 to book an appointment. You can find the salon at 207 Duke Street, Ipswich, IP3 0BF.

John Olivers

John Olivers is a popular local salon John Olivers is a popular local salon

This town centre salon makes training and development a number one priority, keeping its experienced stylists up to date with the latest trends and techniques, as well as nurturing new talent. Combining hairdressing expertise with warm and welcoming service, the salon seeks to ensure that each and every client leaves feeling happy and satisfied with their new look. For more information, visit: www.johnolivers.com/ipswich, or call 01473 214244 to book an appointment. You can also find the salon on Facebook and Instagram: @johnoliverssuffolk