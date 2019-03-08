11 of the best spooky events in Suffolk this Halloween

From thrilling adult-only scares, to family-friendly pumpkin carving, there's a fright in store for all ages this October.

FOR GROWN-UPS

Scaresville at Kentwell Hall

Wednesday, October 2 - Saturday, November 2

This one is certainly not for the faint-hearted. Taking place in almost complete darkness, this annual attraction invites guests on an hour-long walk through the woodlands, buildings and parklands of the Scaresville Haunted Village. There's no knowing what you might encounter during your journey - but there have been whispers of ghosts, ghouls and other fearsome beings haunting the grounds. The screams speak for themselves….Other Scaresville attractions include a five-minute witchcraft-themed escape room, where guests are locked in to face their fears. There's also the Unfairground, where troupes of acrobats and fire performers keep crowds entertained. Once you're all scared-out, you can enjoy a refreshing tipple at Bar-baric, a lively bar area playing all your favourite Halloween tunes. This is a ticketed event that must be booked in advance, and prices vary according to when you visit. Tickets start from £16.95 per person.

Who's Afraid of the Park? at Trinity Park, Ipswich

Friday, October 25

Scare yourself silly with this terrifying trail around Trinity Park. Get a band of brave-hearted friends together and take on a haunted journey like no other - but be warned, there are plenty of life-like spooky beings just waiting to greet you as you make your way around the trail. Are you brave enough to face your fears? If you are up for a bit more terror, then you can also try your hand at the onsite escape room, where you will race against the clock to free yourself from whatever horrors you encounter. Due to the scary nature of the event, it is only recommended for those aged 14 and over, although it is at the discretion of parents and guardians as to whether children between the ages of 12-14 can take part. Anyone under the age of 12 will not be admitted. Booking is advised, and early bird tickets start at £20 per person.

Rocky Horror Picture Show sing-a-long screening at Ipswich Regent

Thursday, October 17

Get ready for a riotous, rip-roaring good time at this sing-a-long showing of a cult classic. The genre-bending film first hit screens in 1975, and in the years since, has become famous for its lively screenings, which are marked by enthusiastic audience participation. With such numbers as 'Sweet Transvestite', 'The Timewarp' and 'Science Fiction Double Feature', the event is sure to have you singing along, and there will even be on-screen lyrics to help you remember all the words! It goes without saying that costumes are a must - there will be a fancy dress competition with prizes going to the evening's best dressed attendees. The film is a 12 certificate, so nobody under the age of 12 will be admitted. Tickets cost £17 each.

Little Fort of Horrors at Landguard Fort, Felixstowe

Saturday, October 26

Do you dare to enter Landguard Ford at night? This year, the seaside scarefest promises frights aplenty, as the show centres around a strange artefact that has recently made its way to Felixstowe. The 'Mask of the Dead' was originally unearthed at the G'harne excavation site in Africa, before it mysteriously vanished, only to turn up in a container at Felixstowe port. Rumoured to have legendary powers, the mask's wearer is said to be able to raise an army of the dead…For one night only, an expert archaeologist will reveal the mask to the public, and will see whether these rumours are true! Visitors can also enter the terrifying Landguard tunnels, where they will encounter all manner of spooky surprises. Tickets cost £12 per person, and under 14s will not be admitted. Tickets are limited, so booking is highly recommended.

The Night of the Skating Dead at CurveMotion, Bury St Edmunds

Friday, October 18, from 7.30pm

The dead have risen - and they've got their skates on. On Friday, October 18, zombies are taking over Bury St Edmund's CurveMotion, and they've got an appetite for roller disco. There will be prizes for the best costumes, so make sure to come in your spookiest garb. A DJ will be spinning all the classic Halloween hits, and there'll also be an interactive light show and skate-themed games. If you need a pick-me-up at any point during this spooky skating spectacular, you can enjoy some well-earned refreshments and even a tipple at the fully licensed bar. Tickets cost £7.50, which includes skate hire. This is an over-18s event.

FOR FAMILIES

Pumpkin picking at Undley Pumpkin Patch

Open weekends and Half Term in October

If big scares aren't your thing, this is a much more relaxed, family-friendly way to get into the Halloween spirit. Undley Farm is home to an impressive pumpkin patch, where visitors can pick their very own squash straight from the vine. Select the biggest, roundest, ripest pumpkin you can find and take it home for some carving fun. There will also be the much-loved maize maze making its return for another year, along with an inflatable obstacle course and a pumpkin-shaped bouncy castle to keep the kids entertained. And, if you need to cool down and relax after picking your perfect pumpkin, you can always enjoy some onsite refreshments. There are also pumpkin carving kits and carving stencils available to buy, and well-behaved dogs on leads are also welcome.

Halloweenies at Kentwell Hall

Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, October 27

Enrol your little ones in Kenwell's School of Sorcery and Magic this half term. The magical institution is welcoming new students, and has much to teach budding young witches and wizards. There will be all manner of magical classes across the half term break, including wand-making lessons and spells sessions, and kids will collect stamps on their report cards to mark their wizarding progress! There will be a number of other Halloween-inspired challenges for both children and adults to enjoy, with most of the activities taking place outside in the stunning Kentwell grounds. Costumes are certainly encouraged, so come dressed up in outfits suitable for the School of Sorcery.

Spooky Framlingham Castle with creepy critters

Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, October 27

There's a whole host of creepy creatures waiting to meet you at Framlingham Castle this October. Think snakes, spiders and much, much more. You'll have the chance to get hands-on with these curious critters, learning all about their origins and habits. There's also a fancy dress competition each day during half term, so make sure that you come dressed in your finest Halloween attire for a chance of winning a prize. Along with meeting some amazing animals, you can also take part in some creepy crafts and a witch-themed quest, alongside other spooky activities. Tickets include access to the house and grounds, and cost £11 for adults and £6.60 for children between the ages of five to 17. A family ticket is £28.60.

The Halloween Spooktacular at Stonham Barns

Thursday, October 24 to Sunday, October 27, 2pm daily

This lively theatre event promises fun for all the family. Alex and Robbie are our unfortunate theatrical duo, and keep getting caught up in all sorts of spooky goings on. From acrobatic skeletons to dancing zombies, the pair will take the audience on a ghoulish adventure, with plenty of shocks, surprises and laughs along the way. The show has a real pantomime atmosphere with plenty of audience participation, and there's something to keep people of all ages entertained. Each performance is 90 minutes long, and tickets start at £10.

Spooky Spectacular at Baylham House Farm

Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, October 27

This popular rare breeds farm is getting into the Halloween spirit with its Spooky Spectacular - a week of ghoulish fun spread over October half term. There'll be games and activities aplenty, including face painting and pumpkin carving. And of course, guests will also have the chance to meet the farm's array of adorable animals, from its kune kune pigs to its fluffy alpacas and cuddly bunnies. With a wide variety of rare and unusual sheep, pigs, cattle, goats and poultry, there are plenty of new friends to meet at Baylham House Farm.

Halesworth Scarecrow Festival, Halesworth

October half term

Now in its 10th year, the Halesworth Scarecrow Festival is back for another week of crafty creations and imaginative offerings. During the week-long event, the market town is transformed by all manner of scarecrows, with more than 90 stuffed figurines decorating the Thoroughfare, the Market Place and through to Angel Link. There's even a scarecrow trail you can follow - the forms are available from Edwards Restaurant - to help you to spot some of the most inventive and artistic creations out there. The event attracts hundreds of visitors each year, and there are a variety of offers on at businesses around the town to celebrate the quirky festival.