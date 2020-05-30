MasterChef quarter-finalist Hannah Gregory shares her signature dish

Music festival producer Hannah Gergory made it to the last 16 on BBC's MasterChef and has another recipe for our readers Picture: GEORGE DAVIES GEORGE DAVIES

It was her signature dish on BBC’s MasterChef so Hannah Gregory couldn’t not share her recipe for tacos.

Hannah Gregory from Bury St Edmunds competing in the MasterChef quarter final episode on March 12. Picture: BBC Hannah Gregory from Bury St Edmunds competing in the MasterChef quarter final episode on March 12. Picture: BBC

The acclaimed cook from Bury St Edmunds, who made it to the final 16 in the most recent series, said they are one of her favourite foods.

She added: “I genuinely believe they make the world a better place!

“There are a few elements to this dish, but think of it as a labour of love. Take your time, crack a cold beer and enjoy it. The cooking is as important and as fun as the eating - treat it like an occasion!

“There are a lot of sweet elements on this dish so we need to balance it out with the chilli in the salsa and a good hot sauce!”

Hannah says there's a few elements to this dish, but think of it as a labour of love Picture: HANNAH GREGORY Hannah says there's a few elements to this dish, but think of it as a labour of love Picture: HANNAH GREGORY

Hannah, who hosts WanderSups supper clubs, has been sharing lockdown-friendly recipes with our readers over the past five weeks.

To cook this taco recipe live with Hannah, follow the WanderSups instagram page as she is doing a cook along at 6.30pm on Tuesday, June 2, with her MasterChef co-star Christian Day.

Coconut prawn tacos with mango salsa – in Hannah’s words

Makes 3 tacos

MasterChef contestant Hannah Gregory shares her siganture dish from the show - tacos Picture: HANNAH GREGORY MasterChef contestant Hannah Gregory shares her siganture dish from the show - tacos Picture: HANNAH GREGORY

Spotify Playlist - Sups

Tipple of Choice - It has to be a Corona right?!

What you need:

For the tacos -

225g plain flour (traditionally Masa flour is used so use this if you can find it, but then leave out the oil and baking powder)

½ tsp fine salt

½ tsp baking powder

40ml corn oil

125ml warm water

Greaseproof paper

For the salsa -

1 mango

½ red pepper

1 fresh jalapeno - just use as much as you like heat wise. I go whole hog but not judgement if you can’t take it… much.

1 lime

Bunch of fresh coriander

For the prawns -

9 raw king prawns

30g desiccated coconut

30g panko breadcrumbs

1 egg

1l corn oil for frying

125g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

1tsp fine salt

150ml ice water

To serve -

Fresh lime wedges

Coriander leaves

Hot sauce such as Cholula

How you do it:

•First up - to make the tortilla dough you can use a stand mixer with a dough hook or skip arm day on your virtual HIIT class and do it by hand. Put your flour, salt and baking powder in the bowl of your stand mixer (or large bowl) and create a small well in the middle. Pour your oil and then slowly start to add in your warm water. Do this gradually so you can assess how the dough is coming, adding more water or flour if needed. Once everything is combined let the dough hook (or your arms) do the thing until the dough is smooth and elastic - 3 to 4 minutes with a machine, 7 to 10 without.

•Portion out the dough by making golf ball size balls.

•Cut your greaseproof paper into squares, 2 squares per ball, each square about 15cm wide.

•Place a ball of dough in between 2 sheets of your squares of paper, lightly press down with your fingers to give him a little squidge. Either using a taco press or a rolling pin, roll your balls into discs about 12-15cm diameter.

•Keeping the tacos in the greaseproof sheets (this is important so they don’t stick together), stack them and place to the side till ready to cook.

•Salsa time - dice your mango, red pepper and jalapeno as small as possible. Pick your coriander leaves. Put it all into a bowl, with the salt & lime juice. Combine & taste, adjusting if needed - put to the side.

•Put your corn oil in a pan and bring to 180C (if you have a deep fryer, even better). We all know the drill here, make sure there is a good couple of inches clearance between the surface of the oil and the top of the pan. Do not leave unattended. Clear the kids out etc.

•Whilst your oil is coming up to temp, combine your panko and coconut in a shallow bowl and mix well.

•In another bowl sift your flour, baking powder and salt. Make a well in the centre and crack in your egg, using a fork bring in your flour to combine.

•Whisk in your cold water.

•Working quickly (you want to keep that batter as cool as possible) dip your prawns in the wet batter and then dredge in the panko, coconut mix.

•Carefully lower your coated prawns into the hot oil and fry for 2 minutes.

•Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper.

•Whilst the prawns are cooling down get on with your tacos.

•Heat a frying pan over a medium heat, you cook these dry so no oil needed.

•Carefully remove the greaseproof paper and pop your taco into the pan. If using masa flour, be careful, they are very delicate. I find it easiest to remove one piece of paper, flip them into the pan and then when the heat ‘grabs’ the taco you can carefully peel off the other sheet.

•When the tacos start to puff and brown on the bottom, carefully flip and cook the other side. Repeat till all tacos are cooked.

•To plate, spoon the mango salsa on the taco and top with 3 prawns.

•Serve with fresh coriander leaves, lime wedges & lashings of hot sauce.

•To find out more about WanderSups supper clubs, where the food is inspired by journeys around the world, and what Hannah is currently cooking look for @WanderSups on Instagram.