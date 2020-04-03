Suffolk happiness expert’s top 6 tips to keep on smiling

Choose to be happy with the Happiness Club

Samantha Brook has great advice to help everyone self-isolating find moments of joy in their day.

Sam was honoured to speak about Using Spirituality to Overcome Depression at the Suffolk User Forum AGM. The keynote speaker was the late Stephen Russell aka The Barefoot Doctor

Happiness means something different to everyone - what does it mean to you?

While you may think that happiness comes from your career or a relationship, Samantha Brook, founder of Happiness Club is a firm believer that happiness is an inside job. Sam has been on a quest her entire life to discover what makes her truly happy after struggling with depression caused by her difficult childhood.

Through reading self-help books, taking several courses and attending retreats, Sam now takes pleasure in making small steps towards happiness each day, and finds joy through helping others do the same.

Happiness Club welcomes everyone who wants to achieve life’s ultimate goal: happiness. In 2018, Sam came off her anti-depressants after 26 years, and now shares tips, techniques and speaks publicly to inspire others to do the same.

Samantha Brook is on a mission to help others find happiness

Just like thousands of others across the world, the fear of coronavirus and self-isolation has been playing heavily on Sam’s mind. Although we’re in a highly anxious time, Sam believes that it’s important to focus on the goodness around us and shares her top 5 tips for staying happy during isolation.

Feel the fear

Allow yourself to feel the fear but don’t focus on it. Feel it, really feel it. But don’t dwell on it; don’t get out a sleeping bag and tent and set up camp there. Feel it in your whole body and then let it go.

Dodge negative media

Only watch the news once a day. This way, you’re able to stay well informed, but you also give yourself a break from hearing bad news. Unfollow or mute friends on social media that continually post negativity on their profiles.

Be a Lover not a hater

During this period, even the strongest among us will experience anger and fear. Although it’s easy to feel angry when we see anti-social behaviour, try to shift your focus and refrain from being judgemental. Try to have some compassion; maybe the person has mental health issues or was abused as a child. We never know what other people are going through or have been through.

Change the subject

Coronavirus is the main topic of every conversation now, understandably. I’ve suggested that we keep these conversations to a minimum and talk about other things where possible.

Focus on good news

Read or watch something that makes you smile. This could me anything from heart-warming local news stories to puppy videos on social media. There are so many positive initiatives coming to the forefront during this period, so focus on them to life your spirits.

Dealing with bad days

There will be bad days, but know that they will pass. It’s okay not to be okay, so be gentle and compassionate with yourself. As Idries Shah said in Caravan of Dreams: “It will pass, whatever it is.”

