Bringing your dream home to life

Hartog Hutton homes combine modern building techniques with traditional charm and character Hartog Hutton

With over 30 years of experience in the industry, building developer Hartog Hutton is renowned throughout Suffolk for its quality craftmanship and attention to detail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Each home created by Hartog Hutton is its own unique masterpiece Each home created by Hartog Hutton is its own unique masterpiece

As a charming market town brimming with character, it’s no wonder that Bury St Edmunds is one of the East of England’s most desirable places to live. The family-run building developer Hartog Hutton has built 30 homes within the town itself, along with over one hundred in its surrounding villages, catering to a growing residential interest in the Bury St Edmunds area. The firm designs homes to be lived in – meaning that each and every house it develops is its own unique masterpiece. Homes are individually designed to suit clients’ requirements and tastes, whether that includes lofty, high ceilings or thermostat-controlled under-floor heating.

Hartog Hutton uses modern construction techniques to create energy-efficient homes, while also incorporating traditional finishes to give its buildings an abundance of character. What’s more, unlike many house builders, the team includes all finishes – down to details such as carpets – meaning that clients can move straight into their new homes upon completion. Hartog Hutton also works with landowners who are looking to develop their land, allowing them to create something from the ground up and truly bring their vision to life.

The Bury St Edmunds-based firm has over 30 years of experience in the industry, and is renowned across East Anglia for its exceptional craftmanship and outstanding project management. Thanks to this experience, Hartog Hutton has developed strong links with local authorities, planning consultants, architects, designers and engineers, and the company prides itself on delivering premium projects on time and on budget.

“For the last 20 years, we have really concentrated our efforts in Bury St Edmunds and the surrounding villages,” says Malcolm Payne, Director at Hartog Hutton. “We are now aiming to create around 20 homes a year, and we have some exciting new projects that we will soon be starting or have in the pipeline in Rattlesden, Lavenham, Norton, Barking and Orford. We have also been very successful in working with farmers and smaller landowners to gain planning permission on their land.”

You may also want to watch:

The team at Hartog Hutton understands that the development process can, at times, be a stressful one, often producing unexpected hurdles and unforeseen costs along the way. Hartog Hutton promises to provide homeowners and landowners with their perfect property without these usual hassles, with their attention to detail and personal service helping to take away any stress. The team boast many years of industry experience between them, and can be relied upon to make the development process as smooth as possible from beginning to end.

“Over 30 years ago, Hartog Hutton was set up as a building contractor by Trevor Wells and myself,” says Malcolm. “Trevor’s son George joined the company 15 years ago, and now Trevor has taken a bit of a back seat in the company while George and myself run the business.

“Over the years, we have taken on projects in London, Oxfordshire, Hertford and Norwich, as well as here in Bury St Edmunds. For the last two decades, though, we have decided to base our projects here and in the villages surrounding the town, and we are very excited about both our current projects and the ones we have on the horizon.”

Some of Hartog Hutton’s current projects include a complete refurbishment and extension of a period farm house, an external facelift on an existing property and a restoration project on a church alongside a number of new developments – showing the range of projects that the team is happy to take on.

To find out more about Hartog Hutton and how the team can help you to create your dream home, visit: www.hartoghutton.co.uk or call 01284 735041.