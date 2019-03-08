Have we featured your Mother’s Day message?

Harry and Bailey Austin with their mum Jodie Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Our readers have sent in their heartfelt messages for the most important lady in their lives - take a look to see if there is a message waiting for you.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Happy Mother’s Day to you Suffolk and Essex mums! We hope you are being treated to a breakfast in bed, a bunch of flowers or a relaxing day.

In the lead up to Mothering Sunday our readers have been submitting notes of gratitude for their mums to read - some have also added a personal touch by including a picture.

Harry and Bailey Austin, who are pictured above with their mum Jodie Criucher, sent in a sweet message for their mum.

The note reads: “Mummy, you really are the best mum in the world, you are always making us smile and laugh and teaching us about the world!

“You are such an inspiration and if we turn out to be half the person you are then we will be incredibly lucky! We love you to the moon and back! xxx”

If you recognise anyone in this piece make sure you share this article with them.

Don’t miss: Unusual flowers for Mother’s Day