Have we featured your Mother’s Day message?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 31 March 2019

Harry and Bailey Austin with their mum Jodie Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Harry and Bailey Austin with their mum Jodie Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Our readers have sent in their heartfelt messages for the most important lady in their lives - take a look to see if there is a message waiting for you.

Happy Mother’s Day to you Suffolk and Essex mums! We hope you are being treated to a breakfast in bed, a bunch of flowers or a relaxing day.

In the lead up to Mothering Sunday our readers have been submitting notes of gratitude for their mums to read - some have also added a personal touch by including a picture.

Harry and Bailey Austin, who are pictured above with their mum Jodie Criucher, sent in a sweet message for their mum.

The note reads: “Mummy, you really are the best mum in the world, you are always making us smile and laugh and teaching us about the world!

“You are such an inspiration and if we turn out to be half the person you are then we will be incredibly lucky! We love you to the moon and back! xxx”

If you recognise anyone in this piece make sure you share this article with them.

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

The lorry collided with the horsebox, which had broken down in the road near Rougham Picture: NSRAPT

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

