How these pubs and restaurants are working to keep customers safe as they open their doors on Super Saturday

This weekend pubs, restaurants and cafes will reopen on what is being dubbed ‘Super Saturday’, here we look at how some Suffolk businesses will be implementing the government’s one-metre plus social distancing rule and keeping staff and customers safe

The Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe

Located in Felixstowe’s town centre, The Orwell Hotel is reopening its restaurant, bar and garden from July 4 – with its hotel rooms open from July 22. General manager Laura Horne said: “The Elizabeth Suite will be opened as our lounge and restaurant, alongside our lovely bar garden and outside seating at the front of the hotel to enjoy the summer sunshine. We will be serving all of our popular and classic dishes as well as new summer specials.” Available at The Orwell Hotel will be traditional Sunday roasts, and afternoon tea, which includes scones with clotted cream and preserves, as well as a selection of cakes, savouries and sandwiches.

“We have reviewed all of our procedures in order to ensure that the safety of our guests and colleagues is of the highest priority at the hotel. We have implemented social distancing and increased hygiene and cleaning measures throughout, so while we may look at little different, we still offer the same service with style,” Laura added.

Stoke by Nayland Resort, Stoke by Nayland

This family-owned hotel, golf course and spa is ready to welcome back its loyal and well-missed patrons on July 4.

The newly-branded Sports Bar will be opening its doors to serve golfers and visitors both al fresco on the terraces and inside the bar – with strict new social distancing measures in place. Food on offer includes filling breakfasts, burgers, sandwiches, wraps and light bites. Commercial director Peter Osborne said: “We are all really looking forward to welcoming customers back to Stoke by Nayland to enjoy at least some of the summer this year. We’ve put a wide range of strict hygiene and social distancing procedures in place, and introduced the ‘Rest Reassured’ logo and theme around the resort. This is to ensure that our customers can feel confident about being able to relax in a safe environment, and really enjoy their visit.”

The Ingate Freehouse, Beccles

In order to operate safely, The Ingate Freehouse is implementing a number of changes ahead of its July 4 reopening. These include drinks being brought to the table, and seating at tables only, reducing the number of people gathering at the bar. Landlady Michelle Payne said: “We are kickstarting the day with the Norwich match at 12.30pm, as part of our Super Saturday Beer and Ale Festival. We have removed our parking, in order to make a more socially-distanced space in our outside area, which is currently being made into a lovely garden area.”

Staff, who will undergo a training day before the reopening, will be required to wear PPE head shields. “We also have wall-mounted gels at every door, and at the outside areas there’s a sanitation station available. The pub will have a one-way system, and there will be a toilet attendant who will sanitise and instruct customers.”. The pub will be open daily from noon to 7pm.

The Woolpack, Ipswich

Located by Christchurch Park, this Ipswich pub plans to reopen its doors to the public on July 4.

Landlady Marita Rodwell said: “We have a risk assessment and will be adhering to the guidelines. We will have sanitisers, a priority system for the toilets, and a one-way system for the pub. There will also be 1m social distancing in place.” The Woolpack will continue to serve its variety of homecooked favourites, including burgers, fish and chips, and Sunday roasts, alongside a range of quality beers and wines.

Moriarty’s, Bury St Edmunds

This Bury St Edmunds cocktail and espresso bar will also be opening its doors on July 4, and its owner Catherine Moriarty has outlined a range of new safety guidelines and procedures.

She said: “Staff have been trained in the measures we will be introducing. Tables and chairs will be sanitised in between each customer, and chairs will be placed, where possible, further than 1m apart, but always at least a 1m distance. Menus will be available online and can be accessed by a customer’s phone, tablet or laptop, in order to decrease a risk of transference. Payments will also be taken at the customer’s table.” During the daytime, Moriarty’s will continue serving its speciality range of hot drinks, iced coffees, burritos, toasted sandwiches and Buddha bowls. In the evenings on weekends, artisan cocktails, wine and bottled beer will also be on offer.

Alaz, Sudbury

While a Mediterranean holiday might be out of the question this year, you can enjoy a meal at Subury’s Alaz - a local restaurant which specialises in authentic Turkish cuisine. Alaz is planning to reopen at midday on July 4, and Sue Miller has outlined the restaurant’s new safety guidelines.

She said: “We will have hand sanitiser everywhere, and will obviously be disinfecting tables after each customer, and wiping door handles. We have tables both inside and outside, and separate dining areas, so we’ll be able to keep people at a distance. We also have special menus that are treated with an anti-virus coating.” Serving a range of mezze dishes, fish, grilled meats and salads alongside beers and wines, Alaz will be open between 12pm and 11pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and from 4pm until 11pm Tuesdays to Fridays. Alaz will also continue to offer its takeaway service too.

Cobblers Café and Wine Bar, Hadleigh

Hadleigh’s Cobblers Café and Wine Bar will be reopening on July 4 from 9am, and will be extending its opening hours from 9am until 9pm, seven days a week. Faye Carfoot said: “We are very excited to announce the opening of our courtyard which we’ve worked hard on during lockdown, and provides plenty of outdoor seating. Our upstairs seating has been reconfigured for social distancing, and one of the coffee lounges now has two dining tables and chairs. We will ask all customers to use anti-bacterial gel when entering, and washrooms will be cleaned every 30 minutes, with anti-bacterial wipes and sprays available in each washroom.”

Cobblers will be offering a mix and match-style menu comprised of small and larger plates, including loaded nachos, a selection of jacket potatoes, paninis, baguettes, wraps, chicken tikka skewers and more. “Due to the amazing success of our Kelly’s soft scoop ice cream over lockdown, we have now extended this to freshly made waffles and Sundaes to eat in or take out – be sure to look out for Waffle Wednesday and Sundae Sunday offers, too,” added Faye.

Ufford Park Hotel, Woodbridge

Woodbridge’s Ufford Park Hotel will be reopening The Park Bar on July 4 – with The Park Restaurant and Hotel opening the following Friday. The former will be serving a range of drinks, coffees and snacks, while the latter will resume serving bar food on Friday, July 10.

A number of social distancing measures will be put in place going forwards, including regular cleaning of all touch points and restrooms, thorough cleaning of tables and chairs between sittings, and hand sanitiser stations available at all entrance points. Tables will be spread further apart, cutlery will no longer be set up in advance on tables and there will also be one-way systems in place. Tarnia Robertson of Ufford Park Hotel said: “Everything drinks-wise that we offered prior to lockdown will still be available, including local Paddy and Scott’s coffee, local Adnams beers, and a large selection of wines, soft drinks and many spirits. Our bar and restaurant will be changing as it would have done ready for summer, and will now be created to make it even easier for takeaways and outside dining. As always, local sourced ingredients will be used. In the first week, our opening hours will slightly change, so please keep an eye on our social media and website for up-to-date information.”

The Crown, Stoke by Nayland

Stoke by Nayland’s The Crown is planning to reopen on July 4 for food and drinks, with overnight stays resuming on July 10. The Crown’s garden has been tended to over the past few weeks, and is awaiting its first guests.

Philip Turner, founder of The Chestnut Group said: “Our re-opening has been a long time coming, and we have been working very hard behind the scenes to make sure we are ready for our guests. We want everyone to feel excited about the prospect of coming to visit us again and reassured that we will be doing everything to ensure their families are safe and well looked after.” While its chefs are currently working on new menus, the pub has implemented a range of new hygiene and social distancing measures as part of its ‘Six Measure of Safety’, including regular team temperature checks, clear signage at all touch points, additional toilet facilities and new seating plans.

The Ship, Dunwich

A short stroll away from the beach, The Ship at Dunwich is preparing to reopen its doors on July 4 for customers to enjoy its range of freshly-made seasonal dishes.

Having undergone a makeover during lockdown, the inn has retained its unique seaside character and is also taking room booking. The Ship’s new safety measures include new pre-booking measures, sanitising stations throughout, revised seating plans and clear signage at all touch points.

The Forge Kitchen, Ipswich

This Duke Street eatery has been keeping people well-fed during lockdown with its range of burgers, pizzas and wings via delivery - and is planning its grand-reopening on July 8.

In a post on its Facebook page, the restaurant says it has redesigned its kitchen and working spaces, with marked 2m distanced working zones for each team member. There will also be daily wellness checks and temperature readings for every staff member before every shift. Hand sanistiser dispensers will be located across the restaurant, and customers will have the choice of ordering from either a single-use menu or via mobile contactless ordering straight to your table. The Forge Kitchen is also still offering its delivery and collection service.

The George, Cavendish

The George reopens on July 4 – and has undergone a few changes over the past couple of months.

Director Bonnie Steel said: “We have spent the last 13 weeks cleaning, decorating and reorganising the restaurant to give it a fresh new look. We have removed tables to ensure there is plenty of space around tables, we have a one-way system in through the front door and exit via the back foot, and there will be lots of hand sanitiser stations for customers and staff. We have tried to use the time off as a positive experience, and that has given us time to give The George a new fresh vibe.” With reduced opening hours from Wednesday to Sunday, The George is still also offering its takeaway service. The pub will have a smaller menu that uses local produce, where dishes will change almost daily.

Three Wise Monkeys, Ipswich

Ipswich’s Three Wise Monkeys will be reopening on July 4 with a range of social distancing and hygiene measures that the pub has outlined in a post on its Facebook page.

Staff will undergo health checks before returning to work, and will be required to wear gloves and face masks at all times. Hand sanitising stations will placed be throughout the venue, tables will be a safe distance apart and customers will need to order and pay via the Monkey App before having food and drink delivered to their table. Those who wish to visit Three Wise Monkeys will need to pre-book a table beforehand by paying a £5 deposit, and sessions are limited to 2 hours and 30 minutes. Business manager Ben Howard said: “Our initial reopening hours will be 11am to 11pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We are also now offering a takeaway service where people can order, collect and enjoy at home on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays.”

Battleburys at The Kings Head, Hadleigh

Opening at 8am on July 4, Battleburys at the Kings Head thinks it could be the first pub in the county to reopen. This modern British pub is housed in a 16th century building with many original features, and will be serving homecooked food throughout the day to accompany local beers, ciders and spirits, along with a range of soft drinks and hot beverages.

The pub states in a post on its Facebook page that it will only be taking card and contactless payments, and that its chefs will be producing a new menu daily, using fresh local produce. Battleburys recommends that customers book a table in advance if you wish to eat in, and upon arrival, you will be allocated a table. Indoor and outside table service only.

The Rumburgh Buck, Rumburgh

Located just outside of Halesworth, The Rumburgh Buck will be reopening on July 4 from 12noon to 10pm, serving food from 12noon to 2pm, and 5pm to 8pm.

Specialising in real ales and homemade traditional pub food, The Rumburgh Buck will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 5pm to 8pm, with the bar open until 9pm. On Sunday, the pub will be serving roasts as well as snacks between the hours of 12noon and 3pm, with the bar open until 9pm. Food will also be available on a takeaway basis. Tables will be spaced 2m apart, hand sanistier will be available at all entrances and there will be a new covered patio and outdoor area for customers to enjoy.

The Swan Inn, Hoxne

Hoxne’s The Swan Inn will be reopening on July 4 at 12pm.

With a new tapas menu to accompany its traditional menu, the pub recommends customers book a table for both food and drink. Contact details will be taken for all guests and bookings. Customers will be able to sit either indoors or outdoors, where table service will be available. Anti-bacterial hand gel will also be available throughout the pub.

The Steamboat Tavern, Ipswich

Punters in Ipswich can soon enjoy a drink in the sun at The Steamboat Tavern, which is planning to reopen its doors on July 4. In order to keep its customers and staff as safe as possible, a number of initiatives have been implemented, including a one-way system to enter and exit the pub, and signage throughout the pub to remind customers of social distancing.

Owner Andy Barlow said: “We recommend people call up and book beforehand, so we can take their details as part of the track and trace initiative. Upon arrival, food and drink orders will be taken at the tables, and we ask that people keep 2m back from the bar.”

With a sizeable beer garden for customers to enjoy, The Steamboat Tavern will be serving a range of drinks alongside a limited snack menu. “We’ll have only one person in the kitchen so won’t be serving our full menu – it’ll mostly be chips, nachos and a small selection of sandwiches,” Andy added.

The Greyhound, Ipswich

This Henley Road pub will be welcoming back its customers on July 4 from 11.30am, and states in a post on its website that “our main concern is the safety of our customers and staff, so things will operate a little differently.”

Customers will be required to sign in upon arrival for the track and trace system, and no standing around the bar areas will be permitted. The Greyhound will have four socially-distanced serving points at the bars for food and drink orders, and table will be spread out.

The pub’s car park will be closed, in order to allow for extra tables outside, and the toilets will be operating on a ‘one in, one out’ system. The Greyhound will still be offering beer for takeaway.

Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, Kesgrave The hotel and restaurant is ready to re-open on July 4, seven days a week. It will be operating slightly shorter hours, with last orders at 9pm during week and at 8pm on Sundays. With extensive outside dining terraces, customers will be able to socially distance with Kesgrave Hall’s newly-extended covered seating areas. Managing director Paul Milsom said: “We are so excited to be reopening again after three really long months - I am already referring to it as our Independence Day. The gardens are looking wonderful and we’re hoping this incredible weather will continue well into July, August and September to enable our guests to dine outside. It just remains for me to say all the teams and my family can’t wait to welcome you, and ensure your first visits are a special occasion.”