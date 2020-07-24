E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

How to protect your future and achieve your financial goals

PUBLISHED: 10:28 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 24 July 2020

Brewin Dolphin use cashflow forecasting to help you 'rehearse your future' and give you clarity on how to reach your goals. Picture: Getty Images

Brewin Dolphin use cashflow forecasting to help you 'rehearse your future' and give you clarity on how to reach your goals. Picture: Getty Images

francescoridolfi.com

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt from the coronavirus crisis, it’s the importance of having some sort of financial plan in place.

As with any investment, your capital is at risk.

Ainsley Bowyer is a financial planner at Brewin DolphinAinsley Bowyer is a financial planner at Brewin Dolphin

Ainsley Bowyer, a financial planner at Brewin Dolphin, explains how good financial planning can help you to protect yourself and your business and achieve your future goals.

Q: Why is now a good time to review my finances?

Financial planning can help to protect your family and business in the future. Picture: Getty ImagesFinancial planning can help to protect your family and business in the future. Picture: Getty Images

I think it’s always a good time to review your finances. I find people are much happier once they know they are on track. With everything that has happened with the pandemic, I do think that we have all spent time thinking about who and what is important to us.

Running a business takes up a lot of time and often while there are clear, defined goals for your company, personal financial plans often get put to one side – but the two go hand-in-hand. As with us all, it’s really important to spend some time thinking about where we are and what we want to achieve from a personal viewpoint.

Q: What is financial planning?

Financial planning begins with helping people understand their wealth. A lot people want to know ‘do I have enough and will I always have enough?’ In order to understand that, we need to look at what they want to achieve and what their dream life looks like.

This can put some people off as they cannot see clearly what they need to do to get to where they want to be. That’s where my job comes in. Once we understand what someone is looking to achieve, we can then use the different tools we have, whether an investment, pension or insurance of some form to help them get there.

Q: How can you help with my long-term goals?

We use some really sophisticated, but easy to understand, cashflow forecasting software which gives you clarity on your journey and how likely it is that you will reach your goals. I tell people that we can help them ‘rehearse their future’, because essentially that’s what cashflow forecasting does.

We put in details of your current position, including what you currently have and how much you are saving, along with what you ultimately want to do. This then gives you a glimpse into how your wealth looks long term in a visual format, rather than just a number.

We can then show you different possible futures, whether that’s retiring early, succession planning or how school fees will affect your finances. Gifting and estate planning are also really interesting to look at.

Q: How can I protect my business and family?

It is really important that we all consider what happens if we fall ill and can’t work or worse still if we were to die. I think most people would want to ensure that value they have built up, including that of their business, moves to their family in this situation. I always recommend reviewing plans as things change, so a starting point would be checking shareholder agreements and existing protection plans.

Q: How else can you help?

At Brewin, we are able to help people wherever they are on their journey. For those who just want to invest with us, it could be as simple as creating an online account.

If you want more advice, our wealth pilot team can help you with straightforward financial planning needs and I can provide you with more complex advice on rehearsing futures, building a retirement fund or protecting value for your family. Both of these financial services would begin by exploring your ambitions and priorities, your attitude to risk and how far into the future you are looking.

If you’re in need of financial advice, contact Ainsley on 01473267200 or Ainsley.Bowyer@brewin.co.uk. You can also find out more at brewin.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Palace well below Ipswich Town’s valuation of star man Downes

Crystal Palace have shown interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich museums to reopen next week with bonus for Ed Sheeran fans

Christchurch Mansion is opening its doors again next week - and there is still time to see the highly successful Ed Sheeran exhibition. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Our job is to help people live healthier lives’ – What to expect when gyms reopen this Saturday

Gyms across Suffolk have brought in Covid compliance measures. Picture: GEORGIE KERR

New Wolsey premieres ‘magical’ video from StoryLine project

New Wolsey Theatre has premiered its first animated video, 'Scrubs' based on a heartwarming submission from a Suffolk seamstress making protective clothing for the NHS during lockdown Photo: Carl Lamb

Parents warned not to put face coverings on babies and young children

From today it is mandatory to wear a face mask in shops and supermarkets in England. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN