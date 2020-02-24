E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GALLERY: Hundreds defy high winds to jo8in in Tarpley 10/20 races

PUBLISHED: 18:57 24 February 2020

Hundreds of people braced the cold weather and took part on the Tarpley race in Beyton. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Around 800 brave runners refused to be beaten by high winds as they turned out for the Tarpley 10/20 mile road races.

The popular annual races, organised by Saint Edmund Pacers, set out from Thurston Community College's campus in Beyton on Sunday, with a choice of 10 and 20-mile distances.

The event is named after Bert Tarpley, one of the earliest Pacer members and former club president. Members of his family were there for the occasion and opened the race.

The course took some beautiful countryside, with competitors running through villages including Hessett, Gedding, Thorpe Morieux, Brettenham and Drinkstone.

However, runners faced a real battle against the weather, especially when they had to run into a head wind during the last three miles.

Despite the testing conditions, some runners posted on social media after the event that they were looking forward to next year already.

READ MORE - Rock crowned Suffolk champion in Tarpley 20







































GALLERY: Hundreds defy high winds to jo8in in Tarpley 10/20 races

