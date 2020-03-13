Suffolk pub destroyed by fire re-opens this weekend

The Three Blackbirds at Woodditton has reopened Picture: Chestnut Archant

The restaurant and bar is serving British classics with a twist - and even has a menu for your dog!

Two years ago the Chestnut group (which operates The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds and The Black Lion in Long Melford, amongst others) suffered a heartbreaking blow.

Two years ago the Chestnut group (which operates The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds and The Black Lion in Long Melford, amongst others) suffered a heartbreaking blow.

Just 12 months after an extensive refurbishment, a business new to their flock, The Three Blackbirds in Woodditton near Newmarket, was devasted by fire.

But this weekend Chestnut founder Philip Turner says he's 'thrilled' as once more the doors to the pub open to the public, where they can enjoy great beer, wine and food - with a special nod to pooch patrons who have their very own menu too.

'The re-build has been a huge effort from local tradespeople and the team at Chestnut - it has also been disruptive to our neighbours, for which we apologise,' Philip says.

'The re-build has been a huge effort from local tradespeople and the team at Chestnut - it has also been disruptive to our neighbours, for which we apologise,' Philip says.

'The Three Blackbirds team have been waiting two years to open the doors to their customers!'

Much of the old pub's charm and character has been retained, including a wealth of original features, with bursts of colour and modern twists bringing the building into its new era of service.

Many of the old team have returned behind the bar and in the kitchen, with space for 100 covers inside and across the outdoor terrace, and with a private dining space, The Gun Room, on the first floor.

Food focusses on the best of seasonal, fresh, East Anglian produce, with more choice than ever before for vegans and diners who are following a gluten-free diet.

Food focusses on the best of seasonal, fresh, East Anglian produce, with more choice than ever before for vegans and diners who are following a gluten-free diet.

The main menu includes Jimmy Butler's pigs head terrine with Dijon mustard and celeriac remoulade, Newmarket sausage and mash with red onion gravy, purple sprouting broccoli and crispy onions, Woodforde's beer battered haddock and cider braised pork collar with fried hen's egg and triple cooked chips.

Speciality steaks with all the trimmings will be available every day.

For vegans and those following a plant-based diet, options include red onion bhaji with coconut yoghurt and coriander salad, roasted beetroot Wellington with sweet potato and olive oil mash and beetroot ketchup, and oyster mushrooms with purple sprouting broccoli, flaked almonds and pickled shallots.

Afterwards, indulge in banoffee pie with banana and butterscotch ice cream, or white chocolate blondie with raspberry sorbet and caramelised white chocolate.

There's a menu for children, a separate Sunday lunch offering, and even the family pet isn't missed out. Doggies have their own selection to choose from, be it venison jerky or ham hock, all washed down with Woof & Brew 'Bottom Sniffer' Beer, or maybe Posh Pooch 'Tailwagger Creek' wine.

In addition to food and drink operations being back up-and-running, the group is launching The Barn - nine new bedrooms to the back of the pub, several with views across the countryside. Accommodation includes a bridal suite and pet-friendly rooms, with doggy breaks available to book too!