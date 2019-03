Quiz

IWD 2019 quiz: How well do you know some of the most important women in history?

How many important women in history do you know? PICTURE: Getty/iStockphoto Archant

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2019, we’ve created a short quiz of questions about some of the most important women in history. How many correct answers can you get?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic to the first woman to reach the summit of Everest; can you answer these 12 questions correctly?