E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Be strong willed' - Suffolk head's message to female students on International Women's Day

PUBLISHED: 09:48 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 08 March 2020

Caroline Wilson, principal of Ormiston Sudbury Academy, has worked hard to get where she is today. Picture: ORMISTON SUDBURY ACADEMY

Caroline Wilson, principal of Ormiston Sudbury Academy, has worked hard to get where she is today. Picture: ORMISTON SUDBURY ACADEMY

Archant

"An equal world is an enabled world" is the motto for International Women's Day taking place on Sunday March 8.

The leader of a Suffolk academy has spoken out to remind girls they can achieve anything as we celebrate International Women's Day.

This year the motto for the global event is 'An equal world is an enabled world' and that is something Caroline Wilson, executive principal at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, believes in.

She took over at the Suffolk school in 2012, relocating from Yorkshire to take up the post.

Her foray into the academic realm began later in life, but that and the fact she is a woman has never stopped her or slowed down her rise to the top.

She said: "I have been given opportunities in every school I have worked. Being a working mother has never been a barrier to me."

You may also want to watch:

She is determined to succeed and has a scrupulous work ethic, which have seen her career go from strength to strength.

"I consider myself to be a hard worker, prepared to put in time to study and work," she said, in a bid to inspire other young women to aim for the top.

Mrs Wilson's inspiration is her own mother and said: "She is the strongest woman I have ever known, she is resilient, realistic and totally reliable."

And in her role as principal, she wants to instil those same values in her students, and she encourages the girls at the school "to be strong willed, determined individuals with integrity".

She added that it was an important they make their mark.

"They need to be an asset to the workforce and overcome barriers by having the resilience to accept change and on occasions, failure, but not to compromise their own values."

It's been 110 years since International Women's Day was first launched and it has become a focal point to the women's rights movement. It is a day dedicated to commemorating working women, promoting feel-good messages and celebrating how far we have come.

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We are having to think the unthinkable’ - mum living cancer nightmare urges women to have smear

Clare Skinner with Logan, Willow and Amelia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nuclear industry appeals for new funding model to support Sizewell C

Campaigner Alison Downes, inset, has raised concerns about the funding for Sizewell C Picture: EDF ENERGY/SARAH LUCY BROWN

Audi mounts kerb and ploughs into pedestrians - man arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the crash in the early hours of Sunday Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk college student wins big at national photography awards ceremony

Framlingham student Ben Hubert has won an award at the British Photography Awards, hosted at the Savoy Hotel Picture: BRITISH PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS

He fits the bill! Broken-hearted swan dancing with joy after being reunited with mate

A brokenhearted swan has been reunited with its mate in Cavendish, Suffolk, after it returned from RSPCA treatment Picture: RSPCA
Drive 24