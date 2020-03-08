'Be strong willed' - Suffolk head's message to female students on International Women's Day

"An equal world is an enabled world" is the motto for International Women's Day taking place on Sunday March 8.

The leader of a Suffolk academy has spoken out to remind girls they can achieve anything as we celebrate International Women's Day.

This year the motto for the global event is 'An equal world is an enabled world' and that is something Caroline Wilson, executive principal at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, believes in.

She took over at the Suffolk school in 2012, relocating from Yorkshire to take up the post.

Her foray into the academic realm began later in life, but that and the fact she is a woman has never stopped her or slowed down her rise to the top.

She said: "I have been given opportunities in every school I have worked. Being a working mother has never been a barrier to me."

She is determined to succeed and has a scrupulous work ethic, which have seen her career go from strength to strength.

"I consider myself to be a hard worker, prepared to put in time to study and work," she said, in a bid to inspire other young women to aim for the top.

Mrs Wilson's inspiration is her own mother and said: "She is the strongest woman I have ever known, she is resilient, realistic and totally reliable."

And in her role as principal, she wants to instil those same values in her students, and she encourages the girls at the school "to be strong willed, determined individuals with integrity".

She added that it was an important they make their mark.

"They need to be an asset to the workforce and overcome barriers by having the resilience to accept change and on occasions, failure, but not to compromise their own values."

It's been 110 years since International Women's Day was first launched and it has become a focal point to the women's rights movement. It is a day dedicated to commemorating working women, promoting feel-good messages and celebrating how far we have come.