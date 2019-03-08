Nostalgia: Fun, exercise and learning for youngsters in Ipswich back in 1991
PUBLISHED: 14:30 31 October 2019
From Halloween to autumn planting, museum trips to walks in the sunshine, youngsters in Ipswich were enjoying fun, exercise and learning 28 years ago.
Many of the children pictured in our Throwback Thursday gallery today will be parents themselves now with their own children doing many of the things they did at school.
The year was 1991 and pupils from St Matthew's School were learning about growing plants both at school and on a trip to find out more at the Co-op garden centre - now demolished - behind the company's old Carr Street store.
Other children were enjoying a sponsored walk through Bourne Park, while Landseer Playgroup was having a day of dressing up for Halloween.
Elsewhere around the town, there was cycle speedway action and the Buttermarket shopping complex was under construction.
