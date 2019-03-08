E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nostalgia: Fun, exercise and learning for youngsters in Ipswich back in 1991

PUBLISHED: 14:30 31 October 2019

Children from St Matthew's School learning about different plants Picture: DAVID KINDRED

From Halloween to autumn planting, museum trips to walks in the sunshine, youngsters in Ipswich were enjoying fun, exercise and learning 28 years ago.

Looking over the construction of the Buttermarket Picture: ARCHANTLooking over the construction of the Buttermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Many of the children pictured in our Throwback Thursday gallery today will be parents themselves now with their own children doing many of the things they did at school.

The year was 1991 and pupils from St Matthew's School were learning about growing plants both at school and on a trip to find out more at the Co-op garden centre - now demolished - behind the company's old Carr Street store.

Other children were enjoying a sponsored walk through Bourne Park, while Landseer Playgroup was having a day of dressing up for Halloween.

Elsewhere around the town, there was cycle speedway action and the Buttermarket shopping complex was under construction.

Close action round the corner during the cycle speedway Picture: OWEN HINESClose action round the corner during the cycle speedway Picture: OWEN HINES

Do you recognise anyone caught on camera in our gallery? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Students from St Matthew's School on a trip to visit the Co-op garden centre Picture: DAVID KINDREDStudents from St Matthew's School on a trip to visit the Co-op garden centre Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Children enjoying different activities on offer at the museum open day Picture: ARCHANTChildren enjoying different activities on offer at the museum open day Picture: ARCHANT

Children of Landseer Playgroup enjoying their Halloween Party Picture: ARCHANTChildren of Landseer Playgroup enjoying their Halloween Party Picture: ARCHANT

