Steve Long and Ed Barnes outside of Hopsters when it opened in 2017

Hopsters’ owner Ed Barnes reveals his top 10 beers you have to try during lockdown

Ed Barnes pictured with a selection of ales

Ipswich craft ale and specialist spirits seller Hopsters is reopen on a delivery-only basis across Suffolk.

Based in Ipswich’s town centre, with another branch in Chelmsford, the shop and microbar sells local, national and imported beer, with its website stating: “We always aim to give you something different from the rather boring selection down the local supermarket.”

In regards to the Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, owner Ed Barnes said: “We very quickly realised that the world had become a different place and launched our home delivery service as soon as things began to change.”

Open Tuesday to Saturday, simply visit Hopsters’ menu on Untappd, Facebook or its website to choose your beers.

Ed Barnes outside of Hopsters back in 2019

Once decided, ring Hopsters on 01473 806658 where payment will be taken and delivery will be arranged. Same day delivery is available for those who live in Ipswich.

“We also deliver to Woodbridge, Felixstowe, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and more on a Thursday too,” added Ed.

With a selection of over 200 beers, choosing what tipple to go for may seem daunting. However, Ed has rounded up his top 10 favourite beers that he recommends you try – with something to suit every palate.

“The beer changes so often it’s difficult to nail down ten specific brews but here’s a mix of breweries and stand out beers,” said Ed.

Steve Long and Ed Barnes outside of Hopsters when it opened in 2017

Burnt Mill

“Burnt Mill are our local heroes and have delivered some of the best beers in the UK. Head brewer, Sophie de Ronde has been described as the Mozart of brewing, and with good reason. No one makes a better-balanced beer than her, and we eagerly anticipate her every creation. Try anything from their Gardens of Green series, or their thick and juicy Fog Series (named after the London Fog yeast they used) for some incredible beers.”

Time and Tide, Ham Sandwich

“Named after the legendary sign in Kent that points to both Ham and Sandwich, this incredibly juicy NEIPA (New England IPA) is a firm shop favourite. It was the standout new brewery at the 2019 Ipswich Beer Festival, and has now got a great local following.”

Ampersand Brewery

“This is another local brewery who has recently taken the leap into cans, and it’s paying off big time. Cans keep beers fresher and are better for the environment and, in this case, are packed full of incredible beer. Their Cocow chocolate milk stout is a standout beer that flies off the shelves.”

Little Earth Project

“Tom and Danni are geniuses - their locally foraged, funky, sour, natural beers are leaders in the UK, and they’re brewed on our doorstep. If you like sour fermented beers, with wild fruits and deep with flavour, this is the brewery for you. Try the Jim Jam, a raspberry dry-hopped barley wine, for a luxurious treat.”

Polly’s Brew

“Polly’s Brew was our Brewery of the Year last year. Insanely good at producing top-level IPAs, they are setting the standard for the UK. The Welsh wizards rarely repeat a beer, but new stock arrives weekly. Just call us up and ask what Polly’s have delivered and let us wax lyrical.”

Brew York

“If you fancy a fantastically named beer to match the brew, then Brew York is for you. With beers such as Rhubarbra Streisand, Goose Willis, and Juice Forsythe, they not only appeal to the public but they nail it with the flavours. Their Double Dry Hopped IPA Time Travelling Taxi is a standout beer.”

Northern Monk

“Not only are they one of the best breweries in the UK, but they excel in being different. Northern Monk’s recent roast dinner beers may sound odd but are utterly superb. The roast beef and jam roly poly beers made in collaboration with Aunt Bessie’s are like nothing else you’ve tried. Northern Monk excels at its stouts, too.”

Grain

“We were gutted when the Spread Eagle closed its doors due to Covid-19. In our opinion, they’re the best modern real ale brewery in the area. Incredible wheat beers, fresh IPAs, modern bitters - but their amazing stout Slate is the king. We’re very happy to be stocking their beers and will do for a long time to come.”

Delirium

“Need something fruity in your life? Look no further, as Deliriums’ Red beer is a standout best-seller from our Belgian range, and is spot-on in flavour and strength. An 8% Cherry Belgian beer, it’s as good as it sounds and doesn’t hang around for long. It’s perfect for long evenings in the garden when you’ve got nowhere else to go.”

Pohjala

“Pohjala are the kings of the barrel aging process. Expect dark/ruby beers, expertly infused and aged with bourbon, sherry, cognac, whiskey and more. The intense flavours are perfectly balanced and can make an ordinary evening seem very special indeed. Utter decadence in a glass.”

Click here to find out more and to see Hopsters’ full selection of beers.