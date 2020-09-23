Briarbank Brewery launches home delivery service

The Suffolk brewer is also offering draught beer available for collection.

Like many other businesses who have had to adapt how they operate in these uncertain times, one Ipswich brewery has been busy bottling its beer for its recently-unveiled online shop.

Briarbank Brewing Company is now offering free delivery to anyone within a 10-mile radius of its Fore Street brewery, as its first-floor bar remains closed - ensuring customers can still have a couple of drinks, while staying safe at home.

Explaining why it chose to launch a webshop rather than open up its doors to customers, Briarbank’s head brewer Rob Pyke said: “We took the decision not to reopen our first-floor bar. The safety of our customers and staff will always come first, and due to the small size of the bar, we felt we could not open at this moment in time, even though the government announced pubs could reopen on Saturday July 4.

The award-winning brewery – which recently won two golds in the SIBA Digital Beer Awards 2020 for the East Region – is currently offering eight beers on its website, including its Black Horse Stout, Mocha Porter and Grapefruit IPA.

All of Briarbank’s beers are small-batched brewed and vegan-friendly.

“We’ve started with our core range, and will be introducing new beers as we go along. The support from our customers during our takeaway period was phenomenal, and the feedback we’ve had since launching the shop has been really positive.

“We are looking at plans to open up our delivery further afield, and will announce further changes in due course.”

A minimum order is six bottles per case, and fresh draught beer is also available for take-out collection.

Its sister venue, Isaacs on the Quay, is currently open and is selling some of Briarbank’s cask, keg and bottled beers.

This follows the news that the microbrewer is also still going ahead with its annual homebrewing competition this year – with a number of changes implemented to ensure it is in line with current coronavirus guidelines.

“The entire competition will now take place behind closed doors, with our judging panel following social distancing guidelines. All winners will be announced via social media, and certificates and prizes will be posted out,” said Rob.

The winner, which will be announced on Sunday November 1, will get the chance to brew their recipe in Briarbank’s microbrewery, alongside Rob. Once brewed, it will either be casked, kegged or bottled and sold into trade, depending on the style of beer.

To enter this year’s competition, entrants must send in a minimum of three 500ml bottles, labelled with the entrant’s information, submitted no later than Sunday October 25. The bottles will then be relabelled for blind tasting and judging which will take place on Saturday October 31.

For further information on Briarbank’s home delivery service or its homebrewing competition, visit www.briarbank.org