Gallery
Sun, sea and sand features in this weeks iWitness seaside challenge
PUBLISHED: 11:30 18 March 2019
Mick Webb
This weeks iWitness challenge was your best seaside photos. We asked members to send their sun, sea and sand snaps and they didn’t disappoint.
A sunset evening at Felixstowe Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE
Tim Garrett-Moore shares with us his stunning panoramic views of the evening sunset at Felixstowe beach while Chris Canham captured boats at the quay of Wells-next-the-Sea.
A seagull surveys its home on Shingle Street beach Picture: JULIE KEMP
Adam Pilkington shot a lovely blue skied Pakefield beach, but our winner this week is Mark Hunter with his shot of Blackpool Pleasure Beach illuminating the coastline.
An evening shot of Wells-next-the-Sea Picture: CHRIS CANHAM
Next week’s challenge is Movement, so start practicing your long exposures.
Pakefield beach Picture: ADAM PILKINGTON
Tractor towing a boat Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL
