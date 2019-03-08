Sunshine and Showers

Sun, sea and sand features in this weeks iWitness seaside challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:30 18 March 2019

Relaxing at the Beach Hut in Felixstowe Picture: MICK WEBB

Relaxing at the Beach Hut in Felixstowe Picture: MICK WEBB

Mick Webb

This weeks iWitness challenge was your best seaside photos. We asked members to send their sun, sea and sand snaps and they didn’t disappoint.

A sunset evening at Felixstowe Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOOREA sunset evening at Felixstowe Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

Tim Garrett-Moore shares with us his stunning panoramic views of the evening sunset at Felixstowe beach while Chris Canham captured boats at the quay of Wells-next-the-Sea.

A seagull surveys its home on Shingle Street beach Picture: JULIE KEMPA seagull surveys its home on Shingle Street beach Picture: JULIE KEMP

Adam Pilkington shot a lovely blue skied Pakefield beach, but our winner this week is Mark Hunter with his shot of Blackpool Pleasure Beach illuminating the coastline.

An evening shot of Wells-next-the-Sea Picture: CHRIS CANHAMAn evening shot of Wells-next-the-Sea Picture: CHRIS CANHAM

Next week’s challenge is Movement, so start practicing your long exposures.

Pakefield beach Picture: ADAM PILKINGTONPakefield beach Picture: ADAM PILKINGTON

Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.

Tractor towing a boat Picture: PAMELA BIDWELLTractor towing a boat Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL

Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? Click here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.

